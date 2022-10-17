Alaska Airlines pilots ratify new collective bargaining agreement

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines pilots, who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), voted to ratify a new three-year contract. The new contract, which has been overwhelmingly supported by our pilots, includes significant improvements including: increased pay, greater flexibility, better benefits and stronger job security.

More than 96% of Alaska's 3,300 pilots voted, and the agreement passed by 82%.

"Our pilots are leaders in our operation," said Alaska Airlines' CEO Ben Minicucci. "While it took some time, I'm glad to have them working under a new contract that values their contributions to Alaska. I'm grateful to our colleagues at ALPA who bargained with determination and a fierce dedication to our pilots. This new contract reiterates what many of us have known for decades: Alaska is a great place to spend a pilot career."

"Our goal was to negotiate an agreement where our pilots could make Alaska Airlines a lifelong career," said Captain Will McQuillen, Chairman of the Alaska Airlines Master Executive Council. "This contract is good for our pilots and their families and also good for our airline."

The new contract, which is effective immediately, includes:

Wage increases up to 23% depending on years of service. Top-of-scale captains will now make $306 per hour, which increases to $330 after two years. A market rate adjustment will keep pilots in line with peers at other airlines in the years ahead.

ALPA-designed schedules and increased flexibility for pilots to adjust their schedules.

Stronger job security ensuring Alaska pilot growth alongside company growth.

Retirement contribution increases and no increase to health care costs.

The previous contract became amendable in 2020. Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

View original content:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines