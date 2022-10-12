Silk & Snow Launches New Percale Sheets Designed to Keep Customers Cool at Night

Silk & Snow's new percale sheets are designed to inspire a hotel look-and-feel while keeping hot sleepers comfortable.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silk & Snow is excited to announce the launch of their new percale sheet collection . This collection includes sheet sets, duvet covers, and sham covers in a curated selection of elevated, organically-dyed colours. The set will officially launch on October 12th, 2022, at silkandsnow.com .

Made by heritaged textile manufacturers in the north of Portugal, Silk & Snow's new percale collection rounds out their entire line of thoughtfully-made bedding, which includes Egyptian cotton sheets , European flax linen sheets , Canadian down duvets , and more.

"We wanted to provide another option for customers who appreciate high-quality, thoughtfully-made bedding for their homes." says Albert Chow, Co-Founder and CEO of Silk & Snow. "It is important for us to consistently introduce new home goods that are made with quality and traceability as core principles, in line with all of our celebrated products at Silk & Snow."

Traceability is one of the core values of Silk & Snow, and the entire manufacturing process for these percale sheets is outlined in detail, from the Portuguese cutting and sewing, to the organic dyeing process.

The percale sheets will be offered in a collection of seven neutral colours, including sage, truffle, oat, tempest blue, rosewood, grey, and white.

With these new percale sheets from Silk & Snow, customers can expect a luxurious experience that prioritizes a cool, comfortable sleep with a hotel look and feel.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite thoughtful sleep and home brand. Silk & Snow provides an elevated and curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses that use traceable manufacturing principles.

