Cover Whale Adds Ten Key States and New Product Capabilities to Insurance Docket

Agents and Policyholders Nationwide Gain Access to Broad Range of Products from Leading Commercial Trucking Insurer

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. , a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing insurtech, continues to expand its geographic reach and product offerings to empower agents and provide greater access to Cover Whale for commercial truck drivers.

Cover Whale recently added availability of its auto liability line of business in ten key states – Arkansas, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, West Virginia and New Hampshire. This milestone in the company's expansion across the country builds upon its already leading geographic presence among insurtechs in the commercial auto insurance industry, and is a noteworthy development amid a fluctuating economy. Cover Whale is now available in 27 states for its Auto Liability coverage, and 48 states for its Auto Physical Damage, Motor Truck Cargo, Non-Trucking Liability and Truckers General Liability lines of business. It has a number of additional states pending for entry in 2022 and 2023.

To add further momentum, Cover Whale's agent partners can now provide quotes for hot shots operators (vehicle classes 3-5) on an Auto Liability basis. Hot Shots are generally medium-duty trucks owned by independent, self-employed drivers and have steadily grown in market share in recent years, generating a great deal of demand from both insurance agents and carriers. In addition, agents can quote auto haulers for auto liability and auto physical damage coverage, including hot shots. Cover Whale agents can now address a larger client base, accessing Cover Whale coverage as a one-stop solution on both multi-line and mono-line bases on their behalf.

"Not only are we growing at a lightning rate across the country, but also opening our coverage lines to other sectors within the trucking industry," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "Hot shots are a growing part of the sector as commercial truck drivers are finding additional work using smaller vehicles to deliver commercial freight. Truck drivers keep the U.S. economy running and we are committed to supporting them by expanding our services and state availability."

