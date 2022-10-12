Clearwater Analytics Wins RiskTech Buyside50 Award

Clearwater Recognized by Chartis Research for its Exceptional Investment Management Technology

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Chartis Research has named Clearwater Analytics the winner of the Buyside50 Award in the Investment Lifecycle – Insurance/Pension Funds category.

Clearwater Analytics wins the RiskTech Buyside50 2022 Award in the Investment Lifecycle – Insurance/Pension Funds category. (PRNewswire)

The RiskTech Buyside50 rankings highlight the top financial technology vendors in the investment management industry. The awards recognize vendors like Clearwater Analytics who help investors drive efficiency, analytical superiority, and reliability across the investment management lifecycle. Chartis Research announced Clearwater Analytics as the first-place winner after it received the highest score based on breadth of coverage, depth of functionality, technology and techniques, strategy and innovation, and market presence.

"As insurance companies continue to invest more resources in alternative assets, their portfolios are growing increasingly complex. They have to navigate a constantly shifting landscape of compliance regulations," said Jay Wolstenholme, Research Director at Chartis Research. "Clearwater's solution provides automated investment data management, accounting, and reporting that are essential for any insurance company looking to manage their global portfolio in today's environment. Investors need an updated, transparent, and comprehensive view of their portfolio every day, and that's exactly what sets Clearwater apart."

"We are honored Clearwater has been recognized once again as a market leader in investment accounting and reporting," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "With our award-winning solutions, insurance companies of all sizes are a click away from transforming their business. Clearwater does the heavy lifting of aggregating and reconciling sophisticated data so insurance teams can focus on increasing transparency and visibility into alternative investments, thereby managing their risk more effectively."

The Clearwater SaaS solution is trusted by investors around the world to automatically aggregate multi-asset portfolio data across sources and provide automated accounting and reporting. Insurers make use of Clearwater's best-in-class data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation software to increase data quality, reduce costs of data management, and eliminate time-consuming manual reconciliation processes. With complete coverage of all private asset classes, the Clearwater solution gives users a comprehensive view of their portfolio holdings and compliance data from a single dashboard.

To learn more about how Clearwater is leading investment accounting, visit the Clearwater Analytics website.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Our goal is to support companies as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. Chartis is focused solely on risk and compliance technology, giving us a significant advantage over other market analysts. Our analysts and advisors have decades of hands-on experience of implementing and developing risk management systems and programs for Fortune 500 companies and leading consulting houses. Visit www.chartis-research.com for more information.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics