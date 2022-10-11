SMOKEY BONES LAUNCHES BITEHALL & TWO NEW VIRTUAL BRANDS

Five brands now under one virtual roof with one check and one delivery

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones is first to market again, this time with an innovative virtual food hall concept that weaves five of its own brands under one umbrella website. The new e-commerce site is taking five brands- Smokey Bones , The Wing Experience , Burger Experience , plus two new virtual brands Bowl Market and Tender Box and opening up the possibilities for dining options. BiteHall.com is arriving on the scene to solve the age-old problem and question of "What's for dinner?" To add to the convenience factor, customers can select menu items from any of the concepts, pay for everything in the same check, and have all the food picked up or delivered on the same transaction. BiteHall puts "all the bites in one site."

"We've put everything under one 'digital roof' to make it easier for customers to enjoy what they individually want, while pleasing everyone at once," said James O'Reilly , CEO of Smokey Bones, parent company to all the BiteHall brands. "We know that finding something for everyone is difficult, and from fall-off-the-bone ribs, to wings to classic burgers (and everything in between) families no longer have to disagree on which restaurant to order from and they can still enjoy dinner together at the same time."

To sweeten the deal, guests can use code FREEDELIVERY all month long at BiteHall.com.

Bowl Market

Bowl Market is built on the precept "Get in my belly!" (Cue your inner Austin Powers.) The concept takes the best comfort foods, your favorite Smokey Bones meats and fresh veggies and layers them in a flavorful bowl. Every ingredient pays homage to your hearty soul and your desire for real good food. Bowl Market also serves a variety of salads.

Tender Box

Tender Box brings crowd pleasing combos like chicken & waffles, chicken & donuts, Carolina dipped tenders, and a Korean style chicken sandwich, just to name a few. The concept spotlights oversized, quarter pound fried chicken tenders served with a little southern charm. It pairs the juicy chicken with homemade sauces like maple & bacon to offer a highly craveable menu.

BiteHall offers delivery, takeout and curbside. Customers may pick up or do curbside at any of the 62 existing Smokey Bones restaurants.

For more information on BiteHall, including concepts and menus, visit www.BiteHall.com .

About BiteHall

BiteHall is an e-commerce site that offers customers ease and flexibility with their dining choices and experiences. The online storefront allows for ordering across different brands, while placing everything on one check and making everything in the order available for delivery or pickup in one transaction.

The mission of BiteHall is finding something for everyone, whether you're an ultra-meat lover, a wing fan, loyal to the classic burger, or have other cravings.

BiteHall launched in 2022 and was built with room to grow. It currently offers Smokey Bones, The Wing Experience, and Burger Experience, Tender Box and Bowl Market but stay tuned for new concepts to be added!

For more information, visit www.BiteHall.com . All the bites in one site.

