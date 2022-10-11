Leviton Introduces New Meter to VerifEye™ Submetering Line

New Series 6000 Panel Mount Meters are ideal solutions for power quality and automated process monitoring and measurement

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today introduced the new VerifEye™ Series 6000 Panel Mount Meters. The meters are designed to monitor a comprehensive data set of electrical parameters for industrial applications. Ideal for power distribution panels and custom panel shops, these meters fit in a standard 92mm x 92mm panel mount cutout and are offered with a range of Split Core and Rogowski smart current transformers (CTs) to cover a broad range of applications.

"These meters are deigned to be integrated into the electrical panel eliminating the need to mount the meters to a wall and run CT cables or wires," said Tom Leonard, Vice President of Controls at Leviton. "This integrated plug-and-play solution reduces installation time and costs to make initial setup quick and easy."

Industrial processing facilities are major consumers of electricity and other utilities that often need to monitor industrial processes for profitability. The VerifEye™ Series 6000 Panel Mount Meters are ideal solutions for budget-minded facilities looking to monitor energy-intensive processes and manage energy consumption for cost reduction. The meters allow the end user to:

Set thresholds to allow for load curtailment as a part of an ongoing energy demand reduction program

Participate in demand response programs that can be highly profitable for their business

Utilize cost-effective, straightforward interface for quick and easy installations in OEM panel shop applications

This addition to the VerifEye submetering line is available in either Modbus RTU (RS485) or Modbus TCP (Ethernet) interfaces and offers ease of integration with standard snap-in mounting, auto-ranging CTs, and a configuration wizard.

For more information on the Series 6000 Panel Mount Meters, visit www.leviton.com/verifeye.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

