Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed third quarter financial results on October 26. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter

2022

Year-to-Date

2022













Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 88



277



747 —



3



767 9



21



777 6



18



787 9



9

Total 112



328















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 7



20



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 8



36



CH-47 Chinook (New) 1



10



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2



6



F-15 Models 4



9



F/A-18 Models 3



11



KC-46 Tanker 1



9



MH-139 4



4



P-8 Models 4



10



Commercial and Civil Satellites 2



2



Military Satellites —



—

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

