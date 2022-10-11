Allina Health | Aetna Expands 2023 Medicare Advantage Benefits

Plan benefits designed with ease and affordability at the forefront

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna, a joint venture health plan owned by Allina Health and Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, is dedicated to providing its members with quality care and coverage. Allina Health | Aetna is excited to offer improved Medicare Advantage (MA) benefits this Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) including lower premiums and maximum out-of-pocket costs (MOOPs), comprehensive dental, improved formulary and insulin savings, an enhanced Medicare payment card and competitive hearing, eyewear and over-the-counter allowances.

"Allina Health | Aetna strives to put money back in our members' pockets by offering affordable and convenient care options designed with the needs of Minnesotans in mind," said Britta Orr, Chief Medicare Officer. "As we enter another Annual Enrollment Period, we continue to focus on providing increased support for our members, new innovative care models, high-value plans and a strong local network."

Medicare Advantage Plans

To continue to provide value to Medicare beneficiaries in 2023, Allina Health | Aetna is offering the following to its MA members:

Lower premiums and maximum out-of-pocket costs as low as $2,800 . Once members reach the maximum out-of-pocket limit, the plan pays 100% of covered medical services.

Comprehensive dental services: Members get up to $2,250 annually to be used for preventive and comprehensive dental services. Members may save money when they stay in network.

Improved formulary and insulin savings: For Allina Health | Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans with Part D coverage, our formulary will move nearly 300 drugs from higher-cost drug tiers to lower tiers. Members won't pay more than $35 for a one-month supply of each insulin product covered by our plan. Many covered Part D vaccines will be available at $0 copay for Medicare beneficiaries. And we will continue to include $0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs at preferred pharmacies on all plans.

Enhanced Allina Health | Aetna Medicare payment card: To make accessing care more convenient members on our $0 MAPD Plus plan will receive a debit card loaded with $100 every quarter to cover eligible out-of-pocket costs.

Competitive hearing, eyewear and over-the-counter allowances: Members receive $0 standard hearing aids and up to $350 per year toward eyewear plus up to $120 every quarter for over-the-counter health items.

The Allina Health | Aetna preferred provider organization (PPO) allows for out-of-network second opinions, diagnostic and lab services, or specialty visits at a fixed copay. Additionally, members enjoy a multistate provider network allowing them to see any Aetna Medicare PPO participating provider and pay in-network costs. These benefits – and more – will be available in the current 21-county Allina Health | Aetna service area in 2023.

Visit AllinaHealthAetnaMedicare.com to learn more about Allina Health | Aetna 2023 Medicare plans or call 1-833-874-8527 (TTY: 711) 8 AM to 8 PM, seven days a week. Current members can also schedule a 1:1 meeting with a Member Advocate online via their secure member portal. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2022. A licensed agent may answer your call.

About Allina Health | Aetna

Allina Health | Aetna is a health plan that brings together the resources of Allina Health's high-quality facilities and broad network of care providers with Aetna's national health plan expertise and forward-thinking benefits, products and service solutions.1

Committed to transforming the way its members experience health care, Allina Health | Aetna is taking a total approach to health and wellness. An approach that focuses on the whole you — body, mind and spirit. The result is more personal, affordable and effective health care for individuals.

Allina Health | Aetna Medicare is a PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Plan features and availability may vary by service area. Out-of-network/non-contracted providers are under no obligation to treat Allina Health | Aetna members, except in emergencies. Please call our customer service number or see your Evidence of Coverage for more information, including the cost-sharing that applies to out-of-network services. The provider, formulary and/or pharmacy network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary. Members who get "Extra Help" are not required to fill prescriptions at preferred network pharmacies in order to get Low Income Subsidy (LIS) copays. Participating physicians, hospitals and other health care providers are independent contractors and are neither agents nor employees of Allina Health Aetna. The availability of any particular provider cannot be guaranteed, and provider network composition is subject to change.

1. US News and World Report 7/2022 reported that three of Allina Health hospitals were among the best in the MN metro area.

