StormHarbour Japan and Weild & Co. Sign MOU

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weild & Co. is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with StormHarbour Japan. Weild & Co. is the first major decentralized investment banking firm with registered professionals now in 26 states and four countries. The firm is led by founder and CEO David Weild IV who was the former Vice Chairman of the NASDAQ Stock Market and is recognized with the title of "Father of the JOBS Act." Weild & Co. is committed to excellence, collaboration to deliver results on behalf of clients, leveraging diversity to create strength, and to being a difference maker within the markets.

StormHarbour is an independent global markets and financial advisory firm founded on the core values of integrity, trust, and global expertise, particularly focusing on late-stage pre-IPO companies as well as listed companies with mid-small capitalization. Its major shareholder is Concordia Financial Group, a bank holding company of Bank of Yokohama which is the one of leading Japanese regional bank in Greater Tokyo Area. StormHarbour has a successful track record of representing clients in an equitable manner and putting their client first to drive results, with the ultimate purpose of helping Japanese capital markets to develop further. StormHarbour has deep industry expertise across a variety of sectors and has also established active coverage of the top 50 family offices in Japan.

Weild & Co. believes this relationship is mutually beneficial to both firms as it strengthens one another's ability to further increase influence within the local and global markets. Founder and CEO David Weild commented, "We very much look forward to working with StormHarbour and their clients as these clients seek to strategically expand their presence in the US markets. Weild will also be able to more effectively service US and Canadian clients that seek access to the Japanese marketplace. Overall, this strategic partnership will bring tremendous value to clients around the world." This strategic relationship comes at a point in time when investors in the public and private markets are looking for firms with an emphasis on deploying capital in meaningful and equitable ways.

