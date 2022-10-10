PIH Health Designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Organization for the Fourth Consecutive Year

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health, a nonprofit healthcare delivery network, has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the fourth consecutive year. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, certification confirms that a minimum of seven out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience.

"It is an honor to receive this award for another consecutive year," said President and Chief Executive Officer James R. West. "Despite the challenges the healthcare industry has faced over the last few years, this recognition indicates that our employees continue to take pride in the work that they do at PIH Health. The satisfaction of our employees is important because that translates into a positive work environment and organizational culture, and, subsequently, quality patient care."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Since 1992, Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3.7 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 35 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. PIH Health is also certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

