Neogen Adds COMPANION™ Ready-to-Use Disinfectant to Biosecurity Portfolio

New COMPANION™ RTU disinfectant removes the need to mix, saving animal health providers time and ensuring accurate concentrations

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has added COMPANION™ RTU, a ready-to-use formulation of its COMPANION disinfectant, to its veterinary biosecurity portfolio.

COMPANION RTU has been formulated for use in veterinary practices, animal care facilities, and animal laboratories. This ready-to-use, non-irritating, non-corrosive disinfectant requires no mixing, ensuring dilution accuracy and saving users time in their biosecurity efforts.

"Stopping the spread of disease before it starts is a key aspect of keeping animals both safe and healthy," said Dr. Joseph Lyman, Director of Professional Services and Product Development at Neogen. "This ready-to-use formulation of our COMPANION disinfectant makes it easier for all those who work closely with animals to quickly sanitize their facilities and get back to providing expert care."

COMPANION RTU is a combination of quaternary ammonium and glutaraldehyde dual-active disinfectant that kills both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including the viruses that cause Canine Parvovirus and COVID-19. It can be applied both indoors and outdoors with a cloth, sponge, mop, or mechanical coarse spray device*, and will not damage equipment, peel paint, or stain floor finishes.

Neogen's comprehensive suite of COMPANION products includes surface disinfectants, disinfectant wipes, and hand hygiene products and is primarily developed for use in veterinary and companion animal markets, but many are useful in preventing the spread of disease — wherever it exists. For more information, contact Neogen at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada), 859.254.1221, or visit https://www.neogen.com/solutions/sanitation-hygiene.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

*Directions for Use: It is in violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner that is inconsistent with its labeling.

