Blade & Timber Axe Throwing Expands to the South Lamar Loop in Austin, TX Fall 2022

Swell Spark LLC, parent company of Blade & Timber Axe Throwing, ends 2022 with the opening of its eighth location with 15 lanes opening in Austin, TX in November of this year.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade & Timber is expanding their premiere axe throwing experience to Austin, Texas, becoming the first axe-throwing venue bar in the city of Austin. To sign up for grand opening updates, sign up here .

Blade & Timber will equip this new 5,000 square foot facility with 15 axe throwing lanes, their second largest facility out of their eight locations, featuring food and beverages including: cocktails, beer and wine. Blade & Timber is making axe throwing accessible for all in the Austin area; anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned thrower. Blade & Timber's goal is to make axe throwing accessible for all in the Portland area; anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned thrower. All AXE-periences start with coaching by Blade & Timber's Axe Safety-certified coaches.

"I first visited Austin in 2004 running in the Texas Relays, and I fell in love with the city," said Founder Matt Baysinger. "Since Swell Spark began in 2015, we've been looking for an opportunity to bring our brands to such a vibrant city. We are excited to bring top-of-the-line axe throwing to the Austin Community!"

Blade & Timber will be located at 3005 South Lamar Blvd. Suite 110-A near Torchy's Tacos within the South Lamar loop at the Corners Shopping Center. Blade & Timber is ready to accommodate upcoming holiday parties, corporate or team events, milestone celebrations, bachelor(ette) groups and more.

Propelled by Blade & Timber's instant popularity in their headquarters in the Kansas City community, the brand has opened seven other locations across the U.S. since its beginning in 2017. For more information on group sales, our axes and alcohol policy, b-roll and more, visit: www.bladeandtimber.com.

ABOUT SWELL SPARK

Eight years in the making, Swell Spark is the parent company of interactive entertainment brands including Breakout KC, Breakout Waikiki escape rooms, Sinkers Lounge mini golf cocktail lounge, as well as Blade & Timber Axe Throwing. Headquartered in Kansas City, the company has served as a consultant to interactive entertainment industry leaders all over the world. Swell Spark operates 12 entertainment locations in eight states, with Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas being new to 2022. The company was named one of Kansas City's Top 10 Small Businesses in 2021, has more than 150 employees and is positioned to be one of the nation's leaders in "small box" entertainment. www.SwellSpark.com

For more information, contact:

Julie Gilmor, 816-206-9926

Marketing Manager | Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

Email: j ulie@swellspark.com

