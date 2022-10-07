Whistleblower Attorneys Issue Statement Regarding Investigation Involving Former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group, the Parent Company of Truth Social

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Patrick Mincey, Stephen Bell and Phil Brewster were recently discussed in a Miami Herald article regarding their representation of a whistleblower who exposed alleged securities violations involving Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation ("Trump Media"). Former President Donald J. Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, which is the parent company that operates the conservative social media platform Truth Social. As discussed in the Miami Herald article, the whistleblower was one of the original founders of Truth Social, which was founded shortly after former President Trump's permanent suspension from Twitter because of the events of January 6, 2021.

The Miami Herald article describes how executives from both Trump Media and its merger partner Digital World Acquisition Corporation allegedly violated SEC regulations in the still-pending merger transaction. The article describes how Trump Media and DWAC have acknowledged investigations into the merger transaction by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. The proposed transaction is intended to take Trump Media public in a deal originally valued at over $1 billion.

"Our client remains committed to assisting investigators with his referral to the SEC Office of the Whistleblower," Mincey, Bell and Brewster jointly said. "He also looks forward to an opportunity to work with members of Congress in their oversight capacity."

Attorney Patrick M. Mincey founded and leads the White Collar, Government Investigations & Special Matters Group at Cranfill Sumner LLP in North Carolina.

Attorney Stephen J. Bell is partner in the White Collar, Government Investigations & Special Matters Group at Cranfill Sumner LLP in North Carolina.

Attorney Phil Brewster is the founding partner of Brewster Law Firm LLC in Winnetka, Illinois, a firm dedicated to whistleblower matters and government investigations.

