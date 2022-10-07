Ping Identity Announces Identity Excellence Award Winners 2022

Winners Celebrated for the Simple and Secure Online Experiences Delivered to Customers

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced the winners of the sixth annual Identity Excellence Awards at their annual Ping YOUniverse conference. Selected by Ping Identity leadership, the 2022 winners represent enterprise customers who have delivered exceptional customer experiences over the past year by deploying simplified identity security solutions.

Ping Logo (PRNewsfoto/PING IDENTITY CORP.) (PRNewswire)

"Customers and employees expect exceptional digital experiences with every interaction," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We are honored to recognize the businesses doing the hard work to not only strengthen security but to deliver an easier, faster, and more enjoyable experience to their customers by leveraging modern identity solutions in the cloud."

Identity Innovation Champion

Winner: myColorado

The myColorado™ team was recognized for navigating the unexpected exponential growth of the myColorado app during the pandemic while remaining a national leader in identity innovation and management. By migrating over 900,000 users to the PingOne Cloud Platform, the team was able to bring support back in-house, enabling faster response times, increased autonomy, and an improved user experience for all residents using the myColorado app.

Customer Experience Champion

Winner: Three Ireland Ltd

Three Ireland was highlighted for the successful transformation from an on-prem identity solution to the PingOne Cloud Platform and the seamless migration of over 800,000 customers. They were able to integrate all digital applications into Ping Identity to provide single sign-on (SSO) for their users plus lay the foundation to adopt new capabilities in the future. Improved stability, reliability, and an enhanced user experience resulted in major upticks in registration, membership to their community board 3Community, and significant reduction in ticket volume.

Cloud Identity Champion

Winner: Equifax

Equifax earned this award by delivering a FedRAMP-compliant platform that significantly reduces technical debt and provides a flexible solution ready to support the needs of Government customers. They were able to automate deployment to make redundant architectures simple, predictable, and repeatable. Streamlined registration enabled flexibility for multi-factor authentication (MFA) configurations and allowed users to deploy in the cloud with the ability to autoscale to meet demand.

Modern Identity Champion

Winner: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines was chosen for migrating a legacy on-premises identity and access management (IAM) platform to a modern solution deployed in the cloud. Their employees now embrace SSO and improved MFA resulting in more resilient, more secure, and better login experiences. The new solution has significantly increased employee productivity and saved hundreds of thousands of dollars from the reduction in logins per day.

Better Identity Together

Winner: SVB & ProofID

SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank and their partner ProofID were acknowledged for their efforts to modernize SVB's legacy consumer IAM platform with a cloud-first approach. The result was a more flexible platform that allows for more rapid delivery of consumer-focused solutions, saving millions in development costs and fees, and ensuring consistent policy enforcement.

