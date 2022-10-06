Valle del Sol Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

PHOENIX, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valle del Sol, Inc. ("Valle del Sol") a non-profit organization that provides healthcare services to underserved communities in the state of Arizona, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted protected health information belonging to certain current and former Valle del Sol patients. Valle del Sol has notified potentially impacted individuals of this incident and has provided resources to assist them.

On January 25, 2022, Valle del Sol discovered unusual activity within its network. In response, Valle del Sol immediately took steps to secure its network and minimize the impact of the incident. Valle del Sol also engaged a leading, independent cybersecurity firm to investigate what happened and whether any sensitive information may have been impacted. Through the investigation, Valle del Sol learned that protected health information for certain Valle del Sol patients may have been accessed or acquired without authorization. Valle del Sol then undertook a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted data to identify the individuals involved, which concluded on July 18, 2022. Valle then immediately began collecting contact information in order to provide notice of the incident to potentially impacted individuals. The address collection process was completed on September 1, 2022. On October 5, 2022, Valle del Sol issued notification letters to all potentially impacted individuals along with resources to help protect their information.

The following protected health information may have been involved in the incident: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, clinical or diagnosis information, health insurance member ID number, medical record number, and Medicare or Medicaid number. Valle del Sol has no evidence that any of this information has been misused.

Valle del Sol takes the security of its patient information very seriously and has taken steps to help prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

Valle del Sol has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives can be reached at 1-877-288-8057.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for Valle del Sol, and Valle del Sol regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

View original content:

SOURCE Valle del Sol, Inc.