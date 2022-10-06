Targa Resources Set to Join S&P 500; Lantheus Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Payoneer Global to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASD:LNTH) will replace Targa Resources in the S&P MidCap 400, and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASD:PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 12. Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen Holdings in a transaction expected to close October 11.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
October 12, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Targa Resources
TRGP
Energy
S&P 500
Deletion
Nielsen Holdings
NLSN
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Lantheus Holdings
LNTH
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Targa Resources
TRGP
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Payoneer Global
PAYO
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Lantheus Holdings
LNTH
Health Care
