Pella Corporation Grants $55,000 to Educational Programs Across the Country Providing Pathways to Modern Manufacturing Careers

Company highlights importance of manufacturing careers on National Manufacturing Day, Oct. 7

PELLA, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturers seek to fill four million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade, Pella Corporation is working with educational programs across the country to encourage younger generations to explore career options in manufacturing. The company is providing $55,000 in grants to school programs that provide pathways to careers in modern manufacturing.

"This isn't just another day on the job for us," says Jeff Schick, vice president of manufacturing at Pella. "Throughout the month we are celebrating the tremendous contributes of our manufacturing and production team members and reaching out to the next generation of talent to show them what a career in this field is really all about."

Held annually on the first Friday in October with events that continue through the month, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), is organized by The Manufacturing Institute. Pella, a leading window and door manufacturer, relies on the expertise of individuals who work in manufacturing to keep the production lines maintained and operating smoothly. The company currently employs nearly 10,000 people, 70 percent of whom work in manufacturing across Pella's 18 manufacturing facilities.

"Today's manufacturing jobs are high-paying opportunities that offer a career working with cutting-edge technologies like automation and robotics. Manufacturing is a career with a fantastic trajectory for people to consider with great benefits, growth opportunities and job security – most often without a four-year degree requirement," said Schick.

Pella Corporation will be providing educational grants, hosting facility tours for high school students and meeting with students in classrooms throughout the month to highlight the rewards of a career in manufacturing.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 people with 18 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

Pella team members Vonda Allee tapes glass stops to Pella Architect sliding patio doors at the manufacturing plant in Pella, Iowa. Allee has worked at Pella for 18 years. (PRNewswire)

Pella Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pella Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pella Corporation