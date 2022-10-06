Global Investment Bank Quoin Capital Names Debra Gordon as Head of Capital Markets

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quoin Capital , a leading investment bank with unique specialization in global trade and the emerging African markets, is pleased to announce its new Head of Capital Markets, Debra Gordon.

"Debra brings with her decades of experience building effective and efficient capital markets capabilities, including trading, and scaling related offerings," says Quoin Capital Managing Director Felix Odigie. "She is a consummate professional, very well known in the industry, and I personally look forward to working with her as she grows our capital markets business."

"I am thrilled to join the Quoin family and its team of experienced, dedicated individuals, says Gordon. "I am excited to be part of a global firm that is uniquely positioned in the world. I look forward to bringing my industry experience and skills to expand the firm's capital markets footprint."

Prior to joining Quoin Capital, Gordon worked in various capacities, from trading, sales and marketing in the financial arena. She was CEO and Founder of Nexus Investment Consultant, a firm created to assist startups create strategies for capital raising and branding. She began her career as a runner on the CBOE trading floor, giving her a unique perspective into the financial markets.

Debra is taking over the role from departing Head of Capital Markets, Maceo Davis.

