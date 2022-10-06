Cribl Denies Splunk Allegations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The allegations in Splunk's lawsuit are false, and we will defend against these baseless claims. We have built interoperability using our own hard work and open source implementations, such as Eventgen . While Splunk tries to stifle competition through litigation, we will keep our relentless focus on our customers to give them choice and control over their data," said a company spokesperson.

