In February of 2021, Brazosport ISD launched the CTE Major Giving Campaign, to build and sustain Career Technology Center programs and build the future workforce of tomorrow. Today, Brazosport ISD is excited to announce Apache Industrial as the first investor for the 2023 school year with an investment of $100,000.

With this investment, Apache will become the third lab sponsor for both Brazoswood and Brazosport CTE Centers.

Apache Industrial Invests $100,000 Towards Brazosport ISD CTE Major Giving Campaign; BISD reaches over $5.2M invested in CTE

The vision of Brazosport ISD is setting the standard for educational excellence with the mission to graduate each student to be future ready. With this investment, Apache will become the third lab sponsor for both Brazoswood and Brazosport CTE Centers. This investment now brings Brazosport ISDs total to over $5.2M invested in CTE programs.

"The mission of Brazosport ISD is to graduate each student to be future ready and it is our belief that partnerships are vital to strengthening learning experiences for our students. Through these partnerships with local industries and businesses, we have the opportunity to understand workforce demands to ensure we are graduating students with skills needed for high wage and high demand areas," said Superintendent Danny Massey

CTE Director Amy Pope said, "The generosity of our local partners like Apache Industrial allows us to continue to build the future workforce. By focusing these funds on enriching the Career and Technical Education of BISD students, we will be able to enhance our programs and create experiences for current and future demands of our community workforce."

"Apache believes in investing in the communities in which we work and live. Investing in the next generation of skilled labor leaders who will build, transform, and bring innovation to our industry is a key commitment to Apache. We believe this partnership helps shape the future of the industry," said Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer.

"Educating high school students about skilled trade careers is absolutely critical for the success of both the future workforce and our industry. Apache is so proud to partner with BISD in their mission to educate students about careers in technology and provide hands-on training experiences in a world-class environment," said Samantha Coker, Chief Human Resources Officer.

With this investment BISD CTE programs can continue to grow and set the standard for educational excellence. BISD has been fortunate to learn more about Apache's business line and the services they provide throughout the country and the gulf coast. Each year, Apache invests significant resources in craft training and provides engaging curriculum and services to students wishing to enter into the workforce and their business line. Whether it's through our major giving campaign, ABC Construction Exhibition or the BCPC Career Signing Day, BISD is excited to partner with Apache to grow our trades and skilled workforce.

About Apache:

Apache is a leader in the industrial services industry and is recognized for keeping people safe. Apache is an integrated fabrication, manufacturing, and services business with a 400,000 square-foot fabrication facility and 40 locations across the United States and Canada.

