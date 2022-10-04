SB22 Successfully Achieves GLI-33 Certification in Record Time

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22 announced the certification of the Fi22 Sportsbook Platform by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). Fi22 is a next generation wagering platform that is uniquely built specifically for the US market and features a built-in Player Account Management module, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience. "SB22 represents a quantum leap forward in the industry. There is simply nothing like it in the market today in terms of user experience, whether for consumers on the front end or operators on the back end," said John Asher Thompson, CEO of SB22.

"SB22 did a great job of achieving GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification expeditiously," said Salim L. Adatia, GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America. "Their development and commercial team worked diligently with GLI's testing and client services team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases. SB22's commitment to these test initiatives resulted in efficiency gains reducing the overall elapsed timeframe from submission to project completion."

Vik Shrestha, CCO of SB22, added, "Having our GLI-33 certification is a pivotal step for us and we are now open for business and ready to launch with our first clients. The industry has been waiting for this new technology and we are excited to showcase the innovation our world class development team has developed."

The Fi22 Platform is modular and scalable with the ability to develop new features faster and to integrate the latest technologies seamlessly. Using modern software architecture ensures the platform has greater stability and overall system security. Fi22 places the user experience at the forefront with Native iOS and Android mobile apps and an industry-first immersive VR betting platform.

"Our goal has been to build a platform that disrupts the industry reliance on legacy technology. Fi22 enables operators of all sizes to offer a vastly superior user experience while using the advanced automation capabilities to drive profitability by reducing operational overhead. Providing technology that enables operators to achieve results in more efficient ways such as with AI and ML-driven personalized marketing and responsible gaming tools will enable the industry to make a big leap forward and really deliver on its promises," said industry veteran Vladimir Jovanovic, COO of SB22.

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

