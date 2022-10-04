FieldRoutes Recognizes 33 of Their Top Performing Pest Control Companies on the 2022 PCT Top 100 List

Companies on the list using FieldRoutes saw an average revenue growth rate of 30%.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and SaaS provider in the pest control and lawn care industry—is proud to congratulate the 33 pest control companies using FieldRoutes™ and ServSuite® by FieldRoutes software for achieving recognition on the prestigious 2022 Pest Control Technology (PCT) Top 100 list. The list distinguishes the 100 best performing pest control companies in the United States based on revenue. The average revenue growth rate for PCT Top 100 companies using FieldRoutes was 30%, which significantly outpaced the 13% revenue growth rate for those on the list not using FieldRoutes software.

"Seeing our customers continue to grow, prosper, and earn recognition like this is inspiring. We're fortunate to partner with some of the largest, most forward-thinking and hardworking businesses in this space, and we're thrilled to be a part of their continued success," said William Chaney, chief executive officer of FieldRoutes. "The fact that one-third of this impressive list is comprised of FieldRoutes and ServSuite® by FieldRoutes customers is fantastic, but not surprising to those of us who work hand-in-hand with these amazing organizations."

Among this year's honorees are two FieldRoutes customers who made the list for the first time—R4 Holdings, LP (listed as MosquitoNix) and Alta Pest Control.

"Making the PCT Top 100 list is definitely an exciting accomplishment as we continue to grow and expand our footprint," said FieldRoutes customer Eric Gonzalez, vice president of inside operations for R4 Holdings. "FieldRoutes has definitely played a major role in adding efficiencies to our operations and helping us better serve our customers."

This year's list marks the 21st time the annual ranking has been assembled by PCT Magazine—a long-standing industry publication that provides relevant news and information for pest management professionals. The 2022 honorees were compiled based on reported revenue from 2021 and earned a combined total of $9,961,605,068 for the year—an increase of over $1.2 billion from last year's reported earnings of $8,834,147,568. This year's honorees include nine new companies, including the two FieldRoutes customers mentioned above—MosquitoNix and Alta Pest Control, who were ranked 50 and 92 respectively.

"Our primary focus is to help our customers grow. We only consider ourselves successful when we see our customers achieve great things and get the recognition they deserve. Making the PCT Top 100 list speaks volumes to these companies' ingenuity, hard work, and ability to leverage their software to its maximum ability," continued Chaney. "As we continue to evolve our solutions and add ServSuite's expertise to our own, we look forward to seeing even more of our customers earn their place on the PCT Top 100."

About FieldRoutes

FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company, is a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Contractors across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve their customers relentlessly. In 2018 PestRoutes and Lobster Marketing joined together, and in 2021 unified under one brand, FieldRoutes. In 2022 FieldRoutes became a ServiceTitan company and ServicePro, now ServSuite® by FieldRoutes, became part of FieldRoutes.

© 2022 FieldRoutes. All rights reserved.

