ATTITUDE Launches OCEANLY, The World's First EWG VERIFIED™ Solid Skincare Line in 100% Plastic Free Packaging

The revolutionary line of solid skincare is made in fully biodegradable packaging, raising the industry golden standards & changing the face of beauty

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly introducing Oceanly™, the world's first complete line of solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely EWG VERIFIED™ skincare – set to forever transform the beauty industry standards, and define new sky high standards for efficacy and sustainability. The paradigm-shifting line is brought to life by ATTITUDE, the Canadian leader in beauty and home care products that has been committed to progressing a uniquely wasteful space, laden with chemicals and plastic pollution, for over a decade.

Oceanly (PRNewswire)

Oceanly is defining a new way to beauty that is clean for the body and the planet with a comprehensive line of 19 products, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks, and sunscreens. Packaged in an innovative push-up design, made of biodegradable and FSC certified cardboard from eco-managed forests - Oceanly proudly bears the Environment Working Group's VERIFIED™ seal of approval, representing the strictest criteria for transparency and health.

Inspired by the ocean, from its marine-sourced ingredients to its ocean-friendly packaging, Oceanly is powered by innovative ingredients that blend the best of science and nature, such as Phytoglycogen, Stabilized & Encapsulated Vitamin C, and Peptides. Phytoglycogen, the star ingredient, helps improve the health and appearance of the skin by providing long-lasting hydration, proven to be more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid after 7 hours. Oceanly's Phytoglycogen is 100% plant-derived and eliminates the need to extract glycogen from shellfish, helping preserve marine ecosystems.

"For ten years, ATTITUDE has been tirelessly focused on developing clean and performance-driven beauty product lines in innovative, low-waste packaging. Oceanly is the latest evolution of this founding mission, and arguably our most game-changing advancement to date. Clean, vegan & plastic-free, the line is helping to create positive change on a global level, and provide the best products for people and the environment," says JF Bernier, Chief Executive Officer

The Oceanly Collection will be available on attitudeliving.com starting October 4th, 2022.

About ATTITUDE

ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.

www.attitudeliving.com

CONTACT: Jillian Heft, jheft@behrmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Attitude Living