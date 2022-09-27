Richter earns a spot on the Puget Sound Fast 100 list

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richter has earned a spot on the Puget Sound Business Journey Fast 100 list comprised of the fastest growing private companies in the Puget Sound region.

Richter opened their main office in the Seattle area in 2015 and previously had an office in San Jose California where Richter made the Silicon Valley Fast 50 list four consecutive years.

Robert Cornish, Founder and CEO added: "We're really pleased to work and operate in the Puget Sound area and have had great success in this area. We're grateful to make the list and look forward to making it again in the future."

Richter works with many of the largest B2B technology, media, entertainment, and finance companies and has a client list that includes 53 of the Global Fortune 500 companies. They work to help support the end-to-end sales journey including pre-sales, sales enablement, training and internal communications and customer experience challenges via strategy and creative.

Their work is behind some of the largest Fortune companies' enterprise sales efforts helping them attain their goals.

About Richter

Richter is a leading hybrid agency that supports the end-to-end sales journey with strategy and creative for the largest B2B companies in the world. Founded in 2008, the agency is headquartered in Seattle with people spread across the U.S.

