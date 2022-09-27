PNC BANK TRANSFORMS DIGITAL MORTGAGE APPLICATION PROCESS

Strategic partnership with Blend provides an enhanced user experience for PNC customers

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today announced a strategic partnership with Blend, a leader in cloud banking software, to digitally optimize the company's end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.

"Over the last few years, we've seen first-hand the growing customer demand for simplified, digital-first interactions," said Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage. "Through our partnership with Blend, we're now able to deliver a state-of-the-art experience that provides an ideal combination of digital self-service technology and support for our customers as they navigate one of the biggest and most important purchases in their lifetimes."

Through PNC's enhanced mortgage application platform, customers now are able to digitally apply for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information directly into their application simply by providing their necessary credentials — decreasing the amount of time it takes to locate necessary documents. Once an application is submitted, customers have a single portal for tracking its status, completing outstanding tasks, and reviewing and electronically signing loan documentation. PNC mortgage loan officers also can collaborate real-time with customers through their online portal.

"As an organization, our goal is to continue to partner with companies across the country to build the digital-first future of financial services," said Erik Wrobel, head of Product at Blend. "We're proud to work alongside PNC as they introduce a leading-edge, self-serve digital mortgage application solution — making the overall user experience easier and quicker for their customers and employees."

To learn more about PNC Bank's partnership with Blend or the company's mortgage process, visit pnc.com/mortgage.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

