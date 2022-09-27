Pivotree Partners with Gourmet Foods International to Boost Digital Commerce Capabilities

Partnership creates an industry-best practice backbone data model and promotes enhanced utilization of PIM

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has been selected by Gourmet Foods to boost data capabilities, accelerate PIM platform utilization, and enhance data management proficiency. Gourmet Foods International (GFI) is a full-service specialty food distributor to a wide range of customers including retailers, restaurants, hotels, and cruise lines. GFI carries both domestic and imported artisan products, and operates warehouses throughout southwestern United States, including warehouses in Georgia and Florida.

"From the digital merchandising standpoint, we needed a partner to support us in taxonomy build, deployment to our MDM, and then develop a unique solution to use rules to auto assign items to a category hierarchy in an optimized and efficient way," said Natalie Scott, Data Governance and Business Process Manager, Gourmet Foods. "That is why we turned to Pivotree, who have a foundational understanding of data management in the food industry, and who helped us realize the goal of boosting our capabilities to implement a data-centric model to build and revitalize our functional data design."

Pivotree supported Gourmet Foods by building an industry-best practice backbone data model, including updated categories and category-specific attribution and meta-data, converting existing SKUs and SKU values into the new data standard developed by Pivotree and migrating the full data set into Gourmet Food's PIM platform.

"Our approach was to work collaboratively and immerse our team in our client's needs, so we were able to develop a project plan and define style standards for this initiative that best addressed the needs of increased efficiency and optimization their PIM system," said Derek Corrick, General Manager, Data Management, Pivotree. "We're excited about our current success and look forward to continuing to support the future growth of Gourmet Foods, including providing advanced modeling support and configuring their data model to support future enterprise data needs."

With expert Information Architects and Data Analysts, Pivotree has deep expertise in building functional data standards across a multitude of industry verticals, including the food industry. Pivotree's end-to-end data management group allows customers to work with the Pivotree team to not only integrate best of breed PIM & MDM platforms, but also to manage end-to-end data stewardship of product information.

Pivotree's portfolio of digital products, as well as our managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About Gourmet Foods

Gourmet Foods International (GFI) is a full-service specialty food distributor. They distribute to a wide range of customers including retailers, restaurants, hotels, and cruise lines. GFI carries both domestic and imported artisan products. For more information, visit https://www.gfifoods.com/

