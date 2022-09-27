Overjet CEO Wardah Inam Named to Inc.'s 2022 Female Founders 100 List

Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list highlights entrepreneurs with world changing companies

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet , the global leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to share that Overjet CEO Wardah Inam has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Female Founders 100 List .

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet) (PRNewswire)

Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list honors a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Collectively, the 2022 honorees' companies are estimated to be worth more than $22 billion. This year's 100 honorees join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"These 100 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Under Inam's leadership, Overjet has secured two landmark FDA clearances to detect tooth decay and quantify bone loss on X-rays. Today, Overjet's revolutionary dental AI products are used not only by some of the largest dental groups like Dental Care Alliance, Dental365, and Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics but also by major insurance carriers to more efficiently process claims.

"I founded Overjet with the mission to improve oral health by creating a future that is clinically precise, efficient, and patient-centric," says Wardah Inam, CEO and founder of Overjet. "I'm honored by Inc's recognition of Overjet's contributions in pioneering transformational AI that advance patient care. This award was made possible through the incredible efforts of the Overjet team, our partners and our customers who are trailblazers in dental AI adoption."

Inc. magazine's Female Founders 100 issue (October 2022) will be available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on October 4.

Today's accomplishment comes on the heels of Inam being named the recipient of the prestigious "Excellence in Industry" Award for 2022 from the Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund , given in recognition of Inam's innovation and entrepreneurial role for advancing oral health and the use of Augmented Intelligence/Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning as a diagnostic aid for dentistry.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet's FDA-cleared platform to drive better care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.

