DIREXYON Names Vince DeYoung VP of Business Development To Lead U.S. Expansion

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIREXYON Technologies, a global leader in Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solutions, today announced the arrival of Vince DeYoung as VP of Business Development, US.

DeYoung joins DIREXYON with over 25 years of experience in sales and consulting across multiple industries, with a focus on Fortune 1000 companies, including VP of Consulting at EDS, Practice Leader at Dell Services and Southeast Regional Director role at Gartner. In addition to his business development and key relationship building skills, he brings technical expertise in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Asset Investment Planning (AIP), as well as solutions for Digitalization.

"This strategic appointment reflects our growth as well as our continued commitment to our customers," said DIREXYON CEO Didem Cataloglu. "Vince is a highly recognized and respected leader, with extensive experience in his field. He'll be instrumental in accelerating the next phase of our journey as we continue to grow our presence across the U.S. and expand our product roadmap to address the current and future needs of our customers."

DeYoung will be supporting DIREXYON's long-term goals by providing value to decision-makers across the U.S. with advanced tools that help them to identify the most profitable decisions for sustainable asset lifecycle management. In his role, he will be responsible for revenue expansion, building strategic partnerships and evaluating new growth areas in the U.S.

"I'm delighted to be joining a fast-growing team where there are endless opportunities to empower organizations across the U.S. with next generation AIP solutions that support their business objectives through strategic investment in their infrastructure," DeYoung stated.

With decades of global experience, DIREXYON is increasing its presence in the U.S. to focus its continued growth and development in markets where new and existing customers can benefit from the value of its enhanced technology and customer service capabilities.

DIREXYON Technologies is a Canadian high-tech company founded in 2001, specialized in advanced decision analytics software for asset-intensive industry sectors such as electric, gas and water utilities, municipalities, and transportation. Our customer base spans North America, Europe, and Africa. To learn more, visit https://www.direxyon.com/

