CVS Health supporting customers, patients, members and colleagues as Hurricane Ian approaches

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is actively preparing for Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida this week. The company's priority is the health and safety of its colleagues, customers, and members, and it is committed to providing its communities access to the products and services they need to plan for the storm.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

In advance of Hurricane Ian, CVS Health is implementing proactive measures across its businesses to ensure continuity of care.

CVS Pharmacy is reaching out to its patients by text message, email, and phone to remind them to refill and pick up prescriptions. Stores are also receiving additional supplies of emergency items such as water, batteries and first aid products.

CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefit manager, is providing one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members in impacted areas.

CVS Specialty patients who are within the emergency area and are taking specialty medications will be contacted to discuss alternate delivery arrangements, if needed.

Aetna's clinical response teams have expanded their engagement with Medicare and Commercial members in potentially impacted areas to ensure member safety and access to emergency services.

Additionally, Aetna is liberalizing its Resources For Living (RFL) services to ensure individuals and organizations have access to care regardless of whether it is part of their existing benefits. Liberalized services include in-the-moment mental health phone support, a dedicated crisis support website , and community resource information. Individuals and organizations who do not have RFL can call 1-833-327-AETNA, and those with RFL should contact their designated RFL number.

CVS Health is outreaching to its colleagues who are at risk from the storm to check that they are safe and offer crisis support. Information about community resources and emotional support services is available through the company's employee assistance program.

CVS Pharmacy stores comply with all local evacuation orders. If there are any mandatory closures, impacted stores will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. If a store is closed for more than one day, the pharmacy's phone lines will be rerouted to a nearby open CVS Pharmacy so patients may continue to access their prescriptions. Patients who have scheduled a COVID-19 or flu vaccination will be notified of any changes to their appointment by email or text message.

CVS Health also recommends the following tips for ensuring prescription needs are met for those potentially impacted by Hurricane Ian:

Follow local evacuation orders. Get to a safe location first and refill your medications at the nearest pharmacy. This allows you to avoid potentially long lines at your local pharmacy, and you won't need to needlessly delay your evacuation.

Take a waterproof bag with your current medication – even if the bottle is empty. The information on the prescription label will help pharmacy staff with refill requests. Heat, humidity, and sunlight can degrade the effectiveness of medicine, so try to protect it from extreme weather conditions.

Keep a written record of your current prescriptions on hand. If you are taking several prescription drugs, it's an especially good idea to keep a record of your current medications, dosage, and doctor's contact information.

CVS Health remains dedicated to supporting its local communities and is in contact with disaster relief organizations to help communities respond to and recover from the storm.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact

Kara Page

401-302-9353

Kara.Page@CVSHealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health