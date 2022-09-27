CJ BIOMATERIALS' Builds on Support for its Polyhydroxyalkanoate Technology at 7th International Marine Debris Conference

At the world's most renowned academic conference focused on marine waste, CJ Biomaterials exhibited, and presented on the value of PHA as a biodegradable material to environmental policy officials, academic experts and industry.

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, generated significant interest in its polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) technology at the 7th International Marine Debris Conference (IMDC), held September 19-23 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, South Korea.

Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, VP of Polymer Research & Development at CJ BIOMATERIALS, presented on polyhydroxyalkanoate technology during the 7th International Marine Debris Conference held in Busan, South Korea (PRNewswire)

During IMDC, Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, VP of Polymer Research & Development at CJ Biomaterials, delivered a presentation to educate attendees on CJ Biomaterials' range of PHA solutions, including crystalline, semi-crystalline and amorphous technology. He explained how PHAs can be incorporated at appropriate levels to enable or replace other polymers and act as a modifier to improve their biodegradability, flexibility and toughness, or to provide an enhanced bio-balanced system.

"Korea, where three sides of the country are in contact with the sea, is not free from the problem of marine waste. Therefore, it is urgent to expand the use of alternative materials, including PHA. CJ will continue to cooperate with various companies and experts who are actively seeking sustainable solutions to address the challenge of plastic waste," says Seung-Jin Lee, Head of Biomaterials business from CJ CheilJedang.

CJ Biomaterials started producing amorphous PHA at its manufacturing facility in Pasuruan, Indonesia, earlier this year and plans to increase production to meet expected demand. Branded as PHACT® Marine Biodegradable Polymers, amorphous PHA is a softer, more rubbery version of PHA that offers fundamentally different performance characteristics than the crystalline or semi-crystalline forms that currently dominate the PHA market. The first product of this new line is PHACT A1000P, is currently being used as a modifier to other polymers and biopolymers to improve functional and processing characteristics, and for enabling these products to achieve faster rates of biodegradation or composting.

IMDC is the premier global event dedicated to understanding and promoting action to address marine pollution, and is attended by marine experts and environmental policy officers from around the world. Organized by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the United Nations Environmental Program, IMDC was first introduced in 1984 by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This is the first time the event was held outside the United States.

Marine experts from more than 50 countries spoke with representatives from CJ Biomaterials during the conference, expressing great interest in the company's technology and how it can be used to address the global plastic waste challenge. In addition to being biodegradable in various environmental conditions, PHA also has high industrial value because it can be used in various applications, from disposable products to containers for various consumer goods including cosmetics.

"At CJ Biomaterials, we welcome the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with anyone who is concerned about the issue of marine pollution and hope to work collaboratively with stakeholders in consumer products, polymer production, compounding and other industry segments. The extent of marine plastics pollution and the stakes for humanity are so high that we can only achieve our goals if we work collaboratively," says Krishnaswamy.

For more information, visit: https://www.cjbio.net/en/products/cjPha.do.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is a part of CJ CheilJedang, a core subsidiary in charge of the food and bioengineering business unit of South Korea-based CJ Group. CJ Group has organized its business portfolio into four core sectors: Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.

CJ BIO is the world's leading supplier of fermentation-based bio-products for animal nutrition, human nutrition, and biomaterials at its thirteen manufacturing facilities worldwide. As a socially responsible company, CJ BIO strives toward practicing carbon-neutral manufacturing operations by utilizing renewable raw materials and developing value-added co-products to minimize environmental waste.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

Company Contact

CJ Biomaterials, Inc.

Heidi Lebel

Heidi.lebel@cj.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CJ BIO