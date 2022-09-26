Zero Egg Introduces the First Ready-to-Eat Plant-Based Scrambled Egg

Food-Tech Startup, Zero Egg, is Making it Easier Than Ever for Foodservice Operators and Manufacturers to Serve Plant-Based Eggs

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Food-tech startup Zero Egg has announced that it will soon release a game changing new product: Zero Egg Scoopable Scramble – the world's first ready-to-eat frozen plant-based scrambled egg.

Zero Egg Scramble in a breakfast burrito (PRNewswire)

Zero Egg Scoopable Scramble comes chef-ready and has a 100% yield.

Using cutting-edge technology, Zero Egg has developed a frozen scrambled egg that has the same taste and texture as an ordinary egg. This innovative product is set to be a game changer for the foodservice and manufacturing industries, making it easier than ever to offer plant-based eggs to the mainstream.

"Our customers are seeking plant-based egg solutions that are easy for them to use, highly nutritious and delicious. We've been engaged with them since day one, listening to them, hearing the hardships they're facing, including unprecedented labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflated costs. We created Zero Egg Scoopable Scramble to make it easier than ever to serve up delicious and nutritious plant-based egg dishes and meet their needs, as well as the needs of their patrons. In fact, one of our customers, The Grey Dog, with 5 locations throughout New York City, has seen incredible success since adding Zero Egg to their menu. The Grey Dog's plant-based Zero Egg Breakfast Burrito is the #3 best-selling breakfast item across all of their locations – that includes ordinary egg dishes as well. We are so proud to make the serving of a better-for-all egg easier than ever," said Liron Nimrodi, Zero Egg's CEO & Co-Founder.

"Our new frozen ready-to-use Scoopable Scramble is a must-have for industrial food manufacturers and foodservice operators everywhere. Whether you're looking to manufacture an easy plant-based scrambled egg, a vegan breakfast burrito, or frozen breakfast bowl, Zero Egg Scoopable Scramble is the perfect solution," says Zero Egg's Corporate Chef, Scott Lamphere.

Zero Egg Scoopable Scramble will be available to foodservice operators and food manufacturers in the United States through DOT Foods. The new innovative product is made with a proprietary blend of plant proteins and is preservative free, gluten-free, non-GMO, low in calories and fat, and has zero cholesterol.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Zero Egg products use radically less land, water, and energy to produce, as well as emit significantly fewer greenhouse gases. Zero Egg Scoopable Scramble comes chef-ready and has a 100% yield, resulting in zero product waste and 100% usable scrambled eggs. Zero Egg is transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, one bite at a time.

For information on adding Zero Egg to your menu, visit ZeroEgg.com.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Founded in 2018, the company believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. It is made of plant proteins including soy, potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. Manufacturing Zero Egg uses radically less land, water, and energy, and produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than eggs from hens. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the United States, Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist's 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at www.zeroegg.com, Instagram and Linkedin.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Loria, media@zeroegg.com; 631-456-3073

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zero Egg