Texas Realtors names Kaki Lybbert as Texas Realtor of the Year

Denton Realtor receives highest statewide honor for exceptional service in the real estate industry

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Denton Wise County Association of Realtors (GDWCAR) is proud to announce Kaki Lybbert was awarded Realtor of the Year by Texas Realtors at the statewide association's annual Shaping Texas Conference.

"Our Realtor of the Year is the perfect combination of vision and action, influencing Realtors for generations while also pushing our professional limits. I'm proud to call Kaki Lybbert a colleague and I'm happy to know she is nowhere near done being a role model to Realtors everywhere," said Russell Berry, 2022 Chairman of Texas Realtors.

The highest honor bestowed by Texas Realtors, the Texas Realtor of the Year award is given annually to a Realtor who has built a career on service and devotion to Texas real estate. Honorees have made outstanding contributions to the industry through involvement in their national, state and local associations during their careers.

Lybbert has spent almost three decades promoting Realtors at the state and local levels and attributes much of her passion for the real estate industry and her drive to serve her community to her early life.

She immediately got involved with the Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee (TREPAC) as soon as she joined her local association. She jumped right in after being asked to help, taking positions on the nominating, PAC, and Government Affairs committees. She was her local TREPAC chair in 2005 and was President of the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors in 2003 and 2004. She is also the 2022 Vice President of Advocacy for the National Association of REALTORS®.

Her service to the Texas Realtors organization includes involvement on numerous committees, including chairing TREPAC and the member benefits, public policy, legislative management team, and budget committees. She was elected chairman of the Texas Realtors Board of Directors in 2018, which represented more than 120,000 Realtors at the time. Lybbert has a degree in business administration from Louisiana State University.

