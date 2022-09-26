AdhereHealth to Participate in White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

Chief Adherence Officer, Cyndi Alexander, will be among the speakers taking part in a live satellite event focused on collaborating across sectors to address the root causes of hunger and health.



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth , a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, today announced that Chief Adherence Officer, Cyndi Alexander, will take part in a live panel discussion being held in conjunction with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

Access to nutritious food is a critical SDOH and one of the most significant barriers to medication adherence.

The virtual satellite event, "Crossroads of Health & Hunger: A National Ecosystem," is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27th, at 11:00 am ET. Sponsored by US Hunger, the panel will bring together leaders from different sectors to discuss how they can collaborate to address the root causes of hunger.

"Access to nutritious food is a critical social determinant of health and one of the most significant barriers to medication adherence. Individuals who are food insecure are disproportionally affected by chronic diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity," said Alexander. "We're honored to partner with US Hunger and other community-based, corporate and healthcare organizations to share innovative strategies that help ensure better health outcomes for at-risk populations. Healthy food is medicine."

Other leaders on the panel include:

Gwendolyn Butson - CEO, United Against Poverty

Winston Chiu - Founder & CEO, Feed Forward

Philip Middleton - Vice President, Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), ilumed

About AdhereHealth™

AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence and cost outcomes, emphasizing overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. AdhereRx , an AdhereHealth digital pharmacy, provides high-risk, underserved patients with personalized pharmacy services that drive medication compliance and reduce unnecessary utilization costs. This unique combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software and proactive telepharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere™ Platform touches nearly 30 million patients across dozens of health plans, self-insured employers and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com.

