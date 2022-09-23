PAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES' 2024 VOYAGES NOW OPEN FOR SALE

33 All-Inclusive Luxury Voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji and the South Pacific Featuring New Itineraries & Maiden Ports

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paul Gauguin Cruises opened general reservations for its 2024 itineraries featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific. Travelers who book early can enjoy 30 percent in bonus savings on all-inclusive fares starting at $2,990 per guest on cruises of 7, 10, 11, and 14 nights aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, recently voted #1 Small-Ship Ocean Cruise Line by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure.

New for 2024 are a 7-night More Society Islands & Tahiti itinerary featuring a return to Raiatea; and a 14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus voyage with maiden visits to Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva; and Hakahau, Ua Pou, both in the Marquesas Islands. The new voyages join the line's portfolio of classic itineraries, popular among savvy travelers seeking immersive experiences aboard a boutique ship known for its carefree elegance and trademark Polynesian hospitality.

"With new 2024 itineraries and maiden ports, together with unmatched experience and all-inclusive value, we are eager to showcase the beauty of the South Pacific to the world's most savvy travelers," said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). "From the Society and Cook islands to the Marquesas, Tuamotus, Tonga, and Fiji, Paul Gauguin Cruises delivers artfully authentic discovery with unrivalled expertise. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard the beloved Gauguin where our officers, staff and Les Gauguines will share the warm and genuine service that has been our hallmark for over 24 years."

Highlights of the 2024 deployment include more Bora Bora – an enduring favorite featured on all seven itineraries with overnight stays on most. Several itineraries feature overnights in Moorea, and every cruise includes a visit to the line's private islet, Motu Mahana on Taha'a. Beyond the deep exploration of these Society Islands destinations, itineraries delve into the treasures of the Cook Islands, the Marquesas, and the Fijian isles. There is a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and discovery of Fakarava's UNESCO-listed Biosphere in Tuamotus.

All voyages travel round-trip from Papeete, Tahiti, except for two 14-night itineraries between Papeete and Lautoka, Fiji that cross the International Date Line. The Gauguin's 2024 itineraries are:

NEW! More Society Islands & Tahiti

7 nights / 5 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Raiatea, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Moorea, Society Islands • Tahiti

NEW! Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus

14 nights / 5 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Fakarava, Tuamotus • Omoa, Fatu Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Atuona, Hiva Oa, Marquesas Islands • Hapatoni, Tahuata, Marquesas Islands • Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Hakahau, Ua Pou, Marquesas Islands • Rangiroa, Tuamotus • Bora Bora, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Tahiti

Tahiti & the Society Islands

7 nights / 6 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Moorea, Society Islands (overnight) • Tahiti

Society Islands & Tuamotus

10 nights / 6 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Rangiroa, Tuamotus • Fakarava, Tuamotus • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Moorea, Society Islands (overnight) • Tahiti

Cook Islands & Society Islands

11 nights / 6 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Aitutaki, Cook Islands • Rarotonga, Cook Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Moorea, Society Islands (overnight) • Tahiti

Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

14 nights / 3 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Fakarava, Tuamotus • Omoa, Fatu Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Atuona, Hiva Oa, Marquesas Islands • Hapatoni, Tahuata, Marquesas Islands • Taiohae, Nuku Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Moorea, Society Islands • Tahiti

Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands

14 nights/ 2 sailings (or reverse)

Tahiti, Society Islands • Moorea, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha'a, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Aitutaki, Cook Islands • International Date Line • Vava'u, Tonga• Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji • Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji • Beqa Island, Fiji • Lautoka, Viti Levu Island, Fiji

Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of the South Seas, The Gauguin is eminently at home amidst these idyllic isles. Recently reimagined with a contemporary, chic ambience, the 330-guest ship boasts a relaxed, easy elegance with indulgent suites and spacious staterooms – many with a private balcony – exceptional cuisine, authentic explorations ashore, a commitment to sustainability, and genuinely hospitable service.

For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a luxury cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle including voted most recently as the "World's Best Small-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2022; one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers' Choice Awards as well as named on the publication's 2021 "Gold List." The line was also recognized for the 4th time for having the "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, a designer of inspiring voyages on board small exploration ships.

