StockCharts Announces the Return of ChartCon, an Online Investing and Technical Analysis Conference

The technical analysis and financial charting platform's landmark event returns following the 2020 cancellation of the biennial conference

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts , the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced the return of its biennial investing and technical analysis conference, ChartCon, which will be live streamed October 7 and October 8, 2022. This will be the company's sixth ChartCon conference (the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic). Following the success of the first "virtual" conference in 2016, ChartCon 2022 will be the third event to be broadcast live online.

StockCharts Logo (PRNewsfoto/StockCharts) (PRNewswire)

For this multi-day conference, StockCharts has assembled an impressive lineup of industry-leading technical analysts, financial professionals, authors, and educators. Each will have a platform so they can share their expertise and insights with attendees. Over the span of two days, attendees will have the opportunity to join live trading rooms, fireside chats, sector deep-dives, and panel discussions led by these leading market authorities.

"At its heart, StockCharts has always been a platform aimed to build community and create global connections," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts. "ChartCon 2022 invites investors and top market strategists from around the world to come together and engage in lively discussions that highlight key themes and trends to watch for the remainder of the year."

The list of featured speakers at ChartCon 2022 includes Larry Williams, Linda Raschke, Erin Swenlin, Dave Landry, Martin Pring, Gatis Roze, Jon Markman, Ralph Acampora, Marc Chaikin, Julius de Kempenaer, Joe Rabil, Greg Schnell, Bruce Fraser, Mish Schneider, Mary Ellen McGonagle, Jay Woods, Leslie Jouflas, Tom Bowley, Jeff deGraaf, and Tony Dwyer.

"I am thrilled to partner with StockCharts and join ChartCon 2022 as a keynote speaker to help attendees make more informed decisions about their investments," said legendary trader and educator Larry Williams. "This rare opportunity will bring together market experts from all over the world, and I am honored to have the opportunity to help attendees enhance their trading journeys."

As part of their ongoing effort to bring high-quality, chart-based market analysis to investors, StockCharts is also excited to announce the new capabilities that will be available on StockCharts TV , made possible by the brand new studio opening in Redmond, WA. The new studio will enhance the on-screen experience and improve audio and visual capabilities for viewers.

To participate in ChartCon 2022, viewers around the world can register or learn more information at stockcharts.com/chartcon.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StockCharts