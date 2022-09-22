Meet the 50 German Leaders transforming our world

In a time of upheaval and change, German leadership is taking the initiative to create a better future for the global community. TBD Media Group introduces 50 German Leaders to a global audience

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany has a hard-won reputation as a center of innovation, business excellence and thought leadership. In a world of splintered politics, Germany is pointing the way to a future that protects profit, people and the planet.

50 German Leaders, a campaign by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group is showcasing the ideas of Germany's most innovative business icons. Through a series of compelling documentaries, TBD Media examines their motivation and looks at the future they are creating.

The experience of these leaders will be brought together at a summit held in Berlin to allow an exchange of ideas.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"Germany is at the heart of Europe, representing stability, innovation and a genuine desire to create a better future for the global community. In 50 German Leaders we have built a campaign around German business leaders who are tackling the hard challenges facing humanity at this time. We are providing an opportunity for these leaders to inspire each other at a live meeting as well as taking their stories out in the world to motivate others to take action."

On Monday 26 September, a select group of German SMEs will meet at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to exchange ideas and discuss the future of the country's economy. Among other things, essential topics such as mobility, exports, sustainability, the lack of skilled workers and further ongoing challenges will be discussed. One goal is to jointly explore well-founded approaches to solving these issues.

The 50 German Leaders documentary series will take viewers on a journey through a diverse collection of innovative and collaborative businesses that couple the latest technology with human ingenuity to create lasting, positive change.

Companies featured in this launch:

ACPS Automotive

Kulzer

Kaldewei

Mestemacher

SBB Cargo International

Ratioform

Medical Park

Rud.Otto Meyer Technik GmbH & Co.KG

Amedes

Huesker Synthetic

Schock

Degewo

More information on the 50 German Leaders Campaign may be found here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-german-leaders

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

a.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905409/50_German_Leader_Trailer_3.mp4

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBD Media Group