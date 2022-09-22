JURASSIC QUEST INVITES FAMILIES TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL FOSSIL DAY (OCTOBER 12) WITH VIRTUAL DAY OF DINOSAUR FUN

Join dinosaur trainers from North America's biggest prehistoric adventure for virtual events, dino storytime and 25% off tickets to walk among the dinosaurs in person for fall/winter tour destinations

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Quest ®, the nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, invites fans of the prehistoric era to join Jurassic Quest's dinosaur trainers and loveable baby dinosaurs for a day of virtual family fun on National Fossil Day, Wed., Oct. 12, 2022.

The most popular dinosaur event on the continent is coming to your area... get ready with a free, virtual day of fun! Celebrate National Fossil Day Oct. 12 with Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainers, and families can save 25% off tickets purchased that day only! (PRNewswire)

Join dinosaur trainers from Jurassic Quest for Fossil Day on October 12 for free!

Families also can save 25% on tickets to Jurassic Quest's upcoming showings (tour schedule below; good for October 12 purchases only). Use promo code FOSSILDAY to purchase tickets at www.jurassicquest.com . This is a one day promotional offer and restrictions may apply. And, special merchandise discounts will be offered on October 12 during our virtual playdates!

OCTOBER 12 : National Fossil Day Fun with Jurassic Quest!

Join Jurassic Quest baby dinosaurs and trainers for live virtual play sessions throughout the dino holiday. To join, fans will need to register for each session they'd like to attend at www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday .

Each daytime session will include about 30 minutes of live family-friendly fun, such as dino storytime, show and tell, adorable dino baby appearances and more, led by the Jurassic Quest dinosaur trainer team: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty.

Jurassic Quest National Fossil Day Virtual Event Schedule ( Wed., Oct. 12 )

All ages welcome!

9 a.m. ET Dino Storytime 11 a.m. ET Fossil Facts & Faves 7 p.m. ET Dino Show & Tell 8 p.m. ET Dino Bedtime Stories

Jurassic Quest has additional free activities for families to celebrate at home including coloring and activity sheets ( https://www.jurassicquest.com/fossilday ), and participants will get opportunities for discounts and exclusive merchandise commemorating the occasion in the Jurassic Quest Shop . Fossil fans can "rock" out to the Jurassic Quest song all year long and see highlights from the national event tour on our YouTube channel .

And that's not all… catch the Jurassic Quest herd in person!

JURASSIC QUEST FALL & WINTER TOUR

Loved by millions, Jurassic Quest is kicking off its fall tour with THREE touring shows in North America and Canada – meaning more families than ever can visit the age of the dinosaurs! Watch for upcoming cities and show dates here: https://www.jurassicquest.com.

North America's most popular interactive dinosaur experience is touring with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil dig, a "Triceratops" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, meet dinosaur babies, dino trainers, and more.

Guests can walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and "deep dive" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon!

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with movement and sound, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

COMING SOON:

Chicago area, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center: Oct. 14-16

Mason, Mich. , Ingham County Fairgrounds: Oct. 14-16

North Charleston, SC , Charleston Area Convention Center: Oct. 14-16

Grand Island, NE , Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park: Oct. 21-23

Jackson, Miss. , Jackson Cenvention Complex: Oct. 21-23

Montgomery, Ala. , Renaissance Montgomery Convention Center: Oct. 21-23

Savannah, Georgia , Savannah Convention Center: Oct. 28-30

New Orleans, LA , Pontchartrain Conention & Civic Center: Oct. 28-30

Madison, Wisc ., Alliant Energy Center: Oct. 28-30

Houma, LA , Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center: Nov. 4-6

Grand Rapids, Mich. , DeVos Place : Nov. 4-6

Springfield, Ill. , Illinois State Fairgrounds: Nov. 4-6

Loveland, Colo. , Ranch Events Complex: Nov. 11-13

Branson, MO , Branson Convention Center: Nov. 11-13

Hamilton, Ontario , Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen's: Nov. 11-13

Peoria, Ill. , Peoria Civic Center: Nov. 18-20

Pasco, Wash. , HAPO Center: Nov. 18-20

Mississauga, Ontario , The International Centre: Nov. 18-20

Cleveland, Ohio , IX Center: Nov. 25-27

Portland, Oregon , Clark County Event Center: Nov. 25-27

London, Ontario , Western Fair District Agriplex-Pavilion: Nov. 25-27

Reno, Nev. , Reno-Sparks Convention Center: Dec. 2-4

Ottowa, Ontario , EY Centre: Dec. 2-4

Nampa, Idaho , Ford Idaho Sports Center: Dec. 9-11

Atlanta, Georgia , Georgia World Congress Center: Dec. 9-11

Niagara Falls, Ontario , Niagara Falls Convention Centre: Dec. 10-11

Seattle / Tacoma, Wash. , Washington State Fairgrounds: Dec. 16-18

Toronto, Ontario , Enercare Centre: Dec. 16-18

Philadelphia, Penn., Pennsylvania Convention Center: Dec. 17-18

Los Angeles, Calif. , Los Angeles Convention Center: Dec. 28-31

Edison, NJ , New Jersey Convention and Expo Center: Dec. 29-Jan. 1

Québec, Canada , Centre de congrès de Québec: Dec. 29-Jan. 2

More cities to be announced – sign up with your zip code at https://www.jurassicquest.com/subscribe-now to find out when it's your turn to visit the dinos!

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic touring dinosaur event in North America. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest sold more than one million tickets in 2019, and hosted more than 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru beginning in 2020. Jurassic Quest now operates three touring versions of its classic indoor event, welcoming fans in 41 states and four provinces in the U.S. and Canada over the past year. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

Join Safari Sarah, Tyson the T.rex and many other Jurassic friends for free fun and education October 12 for Fossil Day. (PRNewswire)

