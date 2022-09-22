Demesmin and Dover Law Firm open a new office location in Tampa

Demesmin and Dover law firm expands from the South Florida region to Tampa, FL.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demesmin and Dover law firm, a team of personal injury attorneys today announced they have opened a new office in Tampa to expand the firm's field of reach.

Demesmin and Dover law firm works to help you gain the compensation you deserve, because to us its personal. (PRNewswire)

The plans to develop operations in Tampa were started by the firm because of a large amount of clientele in that area. The new office will be the company's second physical location, which clients can visit. This location will serve as a hub for meetings and staff outside of the South Florida region. The company plans on continuing to expand into other areas of Florida to continue to spread its message of we care more and to help more individuals with their accident claims.

"The opening of Demesmin and Dover law firm's new Tampa office is an important step towards our ability to help clientele outside South Florida and continually expand." says Victor Demesmin Jr., founding partner of Demesmin and Dover law firm. "The new office will be the first of many important developments for the company in 2022." says other founding partner Jeremy Dover.

The new office is expected to push Demesmin and Dover's field of reach beyond the South Florida region. This will expand the company into the northern region of Florida. The company plans on continually expanding further within the state, making this office its first effort to do so. They plan on celebrating with a grand opening event at the end of September. In honor of Hispanic heritage month and their grand opening, the event will be Havana Nights themed.

The personal injury law field has exploded with the amount of cases available as well as attorneys that practice within this field. Demesmin and Dover Law Firm have been in the personal injury field since 2019. Since its conception, Demesmin and Dover have continually grown exponentially, both internally and externally. They plan on continuing to do so throughout the state of Florida, with this office being the first step in that direction.

About Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

Founded in November 2019, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Is known for helping its clientele and community in fulfilling its message of "We Care More". The company's mission is to help those involved in an accident, slip and fall, nursing home abuse, or property damage case to receive the compensation they deserve.

For more information about Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, visit us at youraccidentattorneys.com or call us at 866-954-MORE.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demesmin and Dover PLLC