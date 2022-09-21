Two Name Partners at Dean Omar Branham Shirley Earn Repeat Texas Super Lawyers Honors

Veteran trial lawyers recognized for personal injury products liability on behalf of plaintiffs

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Dean and Trey Branham, two name partners at Dallas-based trial law firm Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP, have earned selection to the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers guide, a widely respected peer-review listing of top attorneys.

Partner Jessica Dean is recognized for her work in personal injury products liability on behalf of plaintiffs. Since starting her practice in 2003, Ms. Dean has secured numerous favorable verdicts for her clients and built a reputation in the legal community for advocacy and resilience. She is a repeat honoree of the prestigious guide, first being recognized as a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2009 to 2017. Her 2022 honor marks the second year in succession as a Texas Super Lawyer.

"To be honored and recognized by our peers in the legal industry is so special," said Ms. Dean. "Everything we do is a team effort with a focus on advocacy, and I am beyond proud to work with such dedicated legal professionals. This honor is both inspiring and exciting, and we are so thankful."

Name partner and co-founder Trey Branham is also honored for his work in personal injury products liability on behalf of plaintiffs. Mr. Branham has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers for 11 out of the last 12 years. He strives to obtain justice for individuals in litigation against powerful corporate interests.

"We always aim to give our clients a voice and let their stories be heard," said Mr. Branham. "We are so thankful for this recognition and that our industry peers see great value in the work that we do."

Texas Super Lawyers is published by Thomson Reuters and profiles the leading lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement. The selection process relies on peer nominations, evaluations and third-party research. Less than 5 percent of the state's attorneys are honored each year. To see the full list, visit www.superlawyers.com.

