TOMORROW: Leaders, Activists and Artists to Gather in Atlanta for State of Women Forum

In partnership with Live Nation Women, the State of Women Forum will feature activists in conversations about the issues motivating women and people of all marginalized genders in Georgia and around the country this election

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Thursday, September 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. ET, The United State of Women (USOW), in partnership with Live Nation Women, will host the " State of Women Forum " as part of Beautiful Noise Live, a week of events featuring panels, workshops, interviews, and concerts that use the power of music, community voices, and civic engagement to encourage women and people of all marginalized genders to get out and vote.

This event will highlight extraordinary Georgia activists doing critical work in their communities and give people information on how to use their voices to make a Beautiful Noise this election season.

Reporters interested in attending an event or learning more should email press@civicnation.org .

WHERE: Egyptian Ballroom at the Fox Theatre (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA)

WHEN: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 3-5pm ET

WHAT: This forum will provide changemakers with the opportunity to dig deeper and learn more about four key issues impacting gender equity right now: Reproductive Justice, Economic Security, Climate Justice, and Voting Rights.

Attendees will hear from leaders in the movement doing great work in their communities and inspiring people to use their voices to make a Beautiful Noise. The Forum will also feature musical performances by Ruby Amanfu, Amy Ray, Allison Russell, and Sista Strings.

Register for tickets at usow.org/forum.

WHO: Speakers include:

Jordan Brooks , Executive Director, United State of Women

Melanie Campbell, President/CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Allison Coffman , Executive Director, Amplify Georgia Collaborative

Kwajelyn Jackson, Executive Director, Feminist Women's Health Center

Nikki Porcher , Founder, Buy From A Black Woman

Wan Smith , Organizing Director, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund

Gayla Tillman , Policy Associate, Georgia Interfaith Power & Light

Mica Whitfield , Georgia State Director, 9to5 Georgia

Lynn Whitfield , Emmy Award Winning Actress

Poy Winichakul, Senior Staff Attorney, Southern Poverty Law Center

Performers include:

Ruby Amanfu

Amy Ray

Allison Russell

Sista Strings

About United State of Women

The United State of Women (USOW) aims to create a world in which women and all people of marginalized genders can thrive. Through education, community, and action, USOW amplifies issues at the intersection of gender and racial justice and galvanizes organizations, public figures, elected officials, and everyday feminists of all genders to drive policy and culture change. Learn more here.

About Civic Nation

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Six initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us and We The Action. Learn more here.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

About Live Nation Women

Launched in 2019, Live Nation Women centers women in every tour, project, and initiative. The focus of Live Nation Women is the advancement of women within Live Nation, advocacy for women across live music at all stages of their career, and the amplification of female artists and leaders. The division aims to serve as a bridge and accelerator to drive intersectional gender equity in the music industry and the world at large. Follow Live Nation Women on Instagram .

