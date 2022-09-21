SmartCow Releases AI SuperCam and Box PC Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin for Next-Generation Edge Applications

Most powerful, compact and energy-efficient AI 'at the edge' for smart city with 5G functionality

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmartCow , an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced two robust 'end to end' solutions for smart cities: Mars, an AI edge embedded box PC; and SuperCam, the powerful all-in-one AI camera, both built on the latest NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™. The two solutions use the new, powerful Jetson AGX Orin to support 24/7 out-of-band (OOB) management and high-resolution streaming.

SuperCam is a IP65 ruggedized AI camera with advanced performance of AGX Orin, built for hash environment in transportation management. (PRNewswire)

SuperCam is a state-of-the-art IP65 rugged smart camera designed for harsh outdoor temperatures. SuperCam has capabilities to collect and process video analytics at the edge to reduce latency, increasing the adaption of edge servers – vital where location, privacy needs or limited internet connectivity restrict the ability to pass data to a central server or cloud service. Equipped with a 4K rolling shutter, fixed-lens camera sensor and a global shutter sensor with a motorized lens, it collects vision data in high resolution and with acute accuracy. More computing performance and connectivity features include support for 10 gigabit ethernet and LTE/5G networks, providing hybrid seamless communication at the edge.

"We are thrilled to announce SuperCam, which is built on the newest NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform as a powerful workstation for more intensive video analytics," said Ravi Kiran, Founder and CEO of SmartCow. "Jetson Orin is a game changer for edge AI and robotics, allowing us to continue developing smart city applications with exceptional performance, reliability and robustness, even in areas with limited or no connectivity."

SuperCam supports the SmartCow Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) stack, which can work as a centralized edge computing server, connecting up to 15 cameras to create a density of data collecting networks for efficient video processing. Fully integrated with intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions, SuperCam is capable of handling comprehensive traffic issues and reducing costs of deployment and integration for smart city initiatives.

Mars is an AI embedded Box PC built using the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32G/64G module. Designed for robust smart factory environments, Mars OOB power cycling or remote debugging helps to manage workloads so that even devices that don't have network connection can operate to avoid system crash.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin delivers up to 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS), over 8x the compute performance of its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier. The powerful Jetson Orin platform brings the world of embedded AI a large step forward, allowing solutions run on the model to have more features, as well as better accuracy and reliability.

Key Features of SuperCam include:

Equipped 10 Gigabit Ethernet

Optionally Support LTE / 5G Network

Available with NVMe Up to 3TB

GPS Support

SATA 3.0 Interface Support

4K Rolling Shutter Camera Sensor with Fixed Lens

Global Shutter Sensor with Motorized Lens

Key Features of Mars Box PC include:

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32G/64G module support

Support 1* 10Gbe Ethernet Network Port

Reachable Expansion Slots

Support DIN-rail Mounting

Support 24/7 Out-Of-Band(OOB) Management

24V DC in, including 100W 24V Adapter

Individual GPS support

Optional 4G/5G support

Mars and SuperCam will be available in November. For more information, please visit www.smartcow.ai .

During NVIDIA GTC, learn additional details about the Jetson Orin platform, including the new Orin Nano, at " The NVIDIA Jetson Roadmap for Edge AI and Robotics " session on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT, and available on demand thereafter.

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds hardware and software products for AI applications used by the defense industry, in smart cities and industry 5.0. Strategic partners include PNY. The company is located in Malta, India and Taiwan and is expanding to Italy, France and Singapore. For more information, visit www.smartcow.ai .

Media Contact:

Alice Lai

alice@smartcow.ai

+886 972-100-090 (Cellphone/WhatsApp)

Clarity Global for SmartCow

Claudia Taylor

smartcow@clarity.global

Mars is a rugged IP65 AI edge embedded system designed with NVIDIA®️ Jetson AGX Orin for AI gateway in the city. (PRNewswire)

SmartCow Logo, black inline text (PRNewsfoto/SmartCow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartCow