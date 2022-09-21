The National Council to Host 5th Annual FreeHer Conference in Detroit, Michigan

The three-day conference is free and open to the public; it will take place at Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, from September 30th thru October 2nd, and bring together formerly incarcerated women, directly affected people, activists, advocates, experts, and policymakers.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The National Council) will host its 5th annual FreeHer Conference at Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, from September 30th thru October 2nd. The event will bring together formerly incarcerated women, directly affected people, activists, advocates, experts, and policymakers from across the country to connect, share ideas and resources, work collectively toward ending incarceration of women and girls, and create systems to empower our communities. This year's conference will also focus on clemency, racial, and gender justice and will feature armchair conversations, panel discussions, abolition and social justice organizations, networking opportunities, speakers, breakout rooms, and more.

The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (PRNewsfoto/The National Council for Incarcerated and Formally Incarcerated Women and Girls) (PRNewswire)

The FreeHer Conference is free to attend and open to the public with online registration. All are welcome.

"Without the voices of formerly incarcerated women, we're not creating the best policies and practices to help women heal and develop their lives outside of prison." – Andrea C. James, Founder and Executive Director of The National Council

The FreeHer Conference is free to attend and open to the public with online registration. All are welcome.

If you are interested in attending FreeHer Conference and would like additional information, please visit www.nationalcouncil.us/freeher-conference-2022 .

About The National Council

The National Council was founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in federal prison in Danbury, CT. Many are mothers; the organization works to end the criminal legal system's forced separation of women and girls from their communities and loved ones through hyper-local organizing, public awareness education, movement lawyering, and the national #FreeHer Campaign. The National Council also organizes against the incarceration of women globally through its International Network. Our mission is to end the incarceration of women and girls. For more information, visit www.nationalcouncil.us .

Ariel Goode , agoode@thecouncil.us CONTACT:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls