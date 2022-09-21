Glamping Ready - BLUETTI Camping Season from Sep 16 to Sep 30

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming autumn offers a great opportunity to celebrate the harvest and plan a camping trip to enjoy the pristine surroundings and feel the seasonal changes, which is the essence of camping. The deeper people explores the nature, the further away they are from the utility grid. However, living off the grid doesn't mean they have to camp without power at all. Make sure to be well-prepared for the upcoming camping season, visit BLUETTI Glamping Ready, available from 7:00 PM PDT on Sep 16 to 7:00 PM PDT on Sep 30 that is sure to save big on a wide range of power stations.

AC200P + PV350 (2,000W, 2,000Wh, 350W solar power)

Being one of the most popular models at BLUETTI store since its debut, AC200P is widely used not only as a backup power supply for household appliances in a pinch, but also as an all-in-one buddy for the longest adventure.

AC200P welcomes up to 7 recharging ways to overcome the limitations of charging during camping, allowing users to flexibly top it up via single charge of AC, solar, car, generator, lead battery, or dual charge by AC+PV. Now users can stay fully powered whether they're arriving or switching to the next campsite.

AC200MAX + PV200 (2,200W, 2,048Wh, 200W solar power)

Some cookware such as electrical grill, air fryer, blender might be necessary for an immersive camping trip. This flagship model-AC200MAX, with 2,200W (surge 4,800W) AC output and 2,048Wh capacity, is sure to get all these jobs done effortlessly.

Connecting with solar panels to efficiently collect the unlimited sunlight and convert it into storable energy, AC200MAX offers a wallet-friendly solution to go solar, so users can rest assured that there will be no more power shortages for days to come.

B230 + P090D Cable (2,048Wh expansion capacity)

As an expansion battery pack with 2,048Wh capacity, B230 is widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240. Also, it can be used as a standalone power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 USB-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.

Any purchases from BLUETTI's official website will get a FREE P090D - External Battery Connection Cable, which is required while connecting B230 with AC200P, EB150, and EB240.

EB55 + PV120/PV200 (700W, 537Wh, 120W/200W solar power)

A huge capacity does not necessarily correlate with a bulky size. EB55 features a 537Wh capacity and a 700W (surge 1,400W) AC inverter yet weighs only 16.5lbs, making it as portable as it's powerful to outshine most competitors of its kind.

It adopted high-performance LiFePO4 battery cells to ensure over 2,500 life cycles before reaching 80% of its original capacity. EB55 supports up to 400W charging rate through AC and PV simultaneously. This way, charging it from 0 to 80% only takes about 1.5Hrs. A perfect companion to take the camping experience to the next level.

AC50S (300W, 500Wh)

The pint-sized AC50S is a classic model of BLUETTI made for great outdoors. It's designed with 11 outputs to make multitasking charging a breeze. The hungry devices don't need to wait in a long line to get charged, such as mobile phones, mini freezers, radios, and projectors.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

