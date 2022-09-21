Domestic and Overseas Brands Launch Over 10,000 Limited-time Offers to Hype Up the 920 Fosun Family Season

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third 920 Fosun Family Season Livestream Shopping Day kicked off on 20 September. During the seven days of the event, more than 30 brands under Fosun will launch promotion campaigns such as more than 10,000 limited-time offers and product giveaways. With just one click, customers may have the opportunity to take home Fosun's good products.

The 920 Fosun Family Season has generated hype since its launch on 17 September. In the next two months, Fosun will partner with more than 80 well-known domestic and overseas brands focusing on household consumption to organize a series of online and offline activities themed around "Sharing Happiness," taking families on a journey to happiness.

Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International, said: "Focusing on the needs of families for happiness, Fosun continues to strengthen its four major business segments of Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing. This year marks the 30th year of Fosun's establishment. With a clearer mission of 'creating happier lives for families worldwide,' this year's family season has been fully upgraded, and we hope that through continuous refinement of high-quality products and services, we can share happiness with billions of families worldwide."

Partnering with Domestic and Overseas Brands to Promote Family Season Through Gastronomic, Entertainment and Beauty Experiences

In order to better meet the needs of various families, Fosun organizes two major events, 920 Fosun Family Season and 515 Fosun Family Day every year focusing on the household consumption. Among them, the 515 Fosun Family Day in the first half of the year closely follows the consumption trend and launches various benefits for family customers. During the 920 Fosun Family Season in the second half of the year, Fosun's brands in various household consumption sectors launch new products to provide happy experience with good products and good services.

This year's 920 Fosun Family Season continues to focus on household consumption sectors, providing a series of gastronomic, entertainment and beauty experiences through product upgrades, customization and innovative services of Fosun's industries.

During the event, Fosun will present more than 300 key products from its ecosystem with over 200 new products at the 920 Fosun Family Season, including the new products from Laomiao "Youque" series, a China-chic gold wedding jewelry line, Dongjia craftsman gift set, YOGAN collagen freeze-dried essence, and the 5th generation of Shede Spirits. It is worth mentioning that 40 products from various industries, including Tong Han Chun Tang wild ginseng gift set and Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance eternal love whole life insurance scheme have been selected as Fosun 30th anniversary merchandises.

Leveraging the globalization core competency of "global organization + local operations," Fosun will present the concept of "Family Season" overseas for the first time by partnering with eight overseas brands including Club Med, Tom Tailor and Lanvin to promote Fosun's concept of happiness in Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Japan and other countries.

Offering Diverse Online and Offline Consumption Experiences Such as In-store Visits, Virtual Tour, and Limited-time Offers

A variety of online and offline activities will be held during the 920 Fosun Family Season.

In terms of online activities, Fosun will partner with Taobao Live and Douyin to host the "920 Fosun Family Season Livestream Super Shopping Day." During the immersive live stream, more than 30 brands under Fosun will launch over 10,000 limited-time offers covering food and beverages, tourism, fashion and other sectors. Fosun will also offer consumption experiences such as virtual tour of Atlantis Sanya and Songhelou Suzhou-style noodle shop in-store visit livestreaming.

Community group buying is also one of the highlights of this year's event. Leveraging Fosun's strong brand matrix, the "Battle of Hundred Community Group Buying" will be launched during the 920 Fosun Family Season, expanding community group buying from the food and beverages sector in the first half of the year to multiple sectors such as jewelry, skincare, and tourism, covering more than 20 cities across the country including Shanghai, Shandong, Hubei, Zhejiang, and Guangdong, partnering with more than 100 community group buying leaders to offer hundreds of items at great prices to thank customers.

In term of offline activities, centering on sectors such as retail, food and beverages and tourism, Fosun Family Season will partner with Douyin and other platforms to invite consumers to visit the offline stores and launch value sets or distribute coupons, providing consumers with fun experiences such as trying the signature noodles at Songhelou Suzhou-style noodle shop, tea tasting at Dongjia tea house, learning about wedding culture at the Laomiao "Youque" pop-up store, as well as shopping at the Yuyuan Tourist Mart.

Empowered by "Captain Happiness", More than 100 Benefits are Offered to Members of the Ecosystem

During this year's 515 Fosun Family Day, "Captain Happiness" as one of Fosun's top ecological programs was officially unveiled, leveraging systems such as industrial sales, ecological sales and employee sales to better serve customers. In this year's 920 Fosun Family Season, Fosun further focused on the refined management of C-end members by launching member exclusive offers through many member activities.

Fosun Alliance Internet platform, a membership system based on Fosun's ecosystem, has been continuously upgraded to provide registered members with quality benefits, and has facilitated cross-sector consumption from 40% of its active members. During the 920 Fosun Family Season, Fosun Alliance launched different meal sets at restaurants such as Songhelou Suzhou-style noodle shop, Shanghai Classical Hotel, Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant, and more than 100 free exclusive offers updated weekly.

As an important part of the "Construction of the Ecological Membership System," Fosun will also fully launch the corporate membership during the 920 Fosun Family Season, providing B-end customers with industrial investment and financing empowerment, industry visits and exchanges, selected benefits and services for corporate members, etc. to better realize Fosun's ecological empowerment.

It is reported that in recent years, the ecological development of Fosun FC2M has further accelerated, continuously realizing the multiplier effect. Fosun International's 2022 interim results show that during the reporting period, the total value created by the Group's ecosystem was approximately RMB3.8 billion, and the Group has a total of 414 million operational members with 18 million newly registered members in the first half of the year.

