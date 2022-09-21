In addition to the ad campaign, the company that owns the AC+ION® brand will also be donating up to $76,000 to the USC Quarterback's foundation, Caleb Cares, which focuses on youth empowerment, anti-bullying initiatives, and improving mental health

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How does the hottest quarterback in college football cool off? For USC's Caleb Williams, who has set the sport on fire with his blazing start to the season, it's AC+ION® water. Now Williams shares one of the secrets to his success, starring in the company's "Get Seriously Hydrated" campaign. Debuting in his first commercial ad, Williams shows off some swagger—and his rocket of an arm—in the videos, which will run across traditional linear TV, digital and social channels.

Caleb Williams and AC+ION® Water Team Up in New "Get Seriously Hydrated" Campaign

"Most water ads are the same working out and thirst-quenching videos. We wanted to do something different for this spot and make a more light-hearted and fun campaign by showing a little bit of Caleb's playful personality - something you may not get to see when he's super-focused throwing touchdowns on a Saturday game day." Mike Thiel, Senior Brand Lead for the AC+ION brand said.

"AC+ION water has really become part of my daily routine, so I was thrilled when I got a chance to be part of this campaign. I have never done something like this before which made it a lot of fun, especially since I got to film it with some of my teammates who are in one of the videos" said Quarterback Caleb Williams.

As part of their collaboration, the company that owns the AC+ION® brand will also be supporting Williams' foundation, Caleb Cares, which helps empower the youth by anti- bullying and mental health awareness initiatives. The company will donate $50,000 plus $1,300 for every touchdown Caleb scores (he's number 13), until it hits a grand total of $76,000. In addition, the company has pledged to donate water and t-shirts at Caleb Cares events for students in the Los Angeles and DMV area.

"One of the main things that drew us to working with Caleb, was the fact that even at a young age, he has already taken action and created his own foundation. We want to support him and his foundation's goals however we can. So, coming up with a unique way to not only give money to Caleb Cares but make it fun by tying it back to his jersey number, 13, and giving an additional $1,300 dollars each touchdown, will make following this through the season even more exciting." says Mike Thiel.

"Working with AC+ION has been nothing but short of amazing. They have gone beyond and above in our partnership, not only including me in this great campaign, but being willing to give back to my foundation Caleb Cares as part of it, means a lot to me," Williams says.

For a sneak peak at the AC+ION "Get Seriously Hydrated" campaign, here is the 30 Second Go Long Video and the 15 Second Interception Video.

About AC+ION

AC+ION which is part of the BlueTriton Brands family, is an ion-charged alkaline water. With a pH of 9.5 or higher at the time of bottling H, the water goes through multi-stage filtration and purification before bottling. No sodium is added, only electrolytes for premium taste. We take hydration seriously, but not ourselves. In a functional category that is filled with competitors taking themselves way too seriously, we believe in showcasing the functional benefits of Alkaline water in a fun and engaging manner, approachable to all.

To learn more, visit ActionAlkalineWater.com and follow AC+ION on Instagram and Facebook.

About Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is quarterback at University of Southern California and is All-American by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Pro Football Focus. He also was a 2021 semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback and FWAA's Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year awards. The quarterback, who is a sophomore hails from Washington D.C., attended Gonzaga College High school and was a 5-star quarterback and #1 ranked QB in the class of 2021. Aside from being a student-athlete, Caleb is also an entrepreneur, investing in numerous start-ups as well as already creating his own business. At 20 years old, Caleb has already started his own foundation, Caleb Cares which focuses on dedicating energy and resources to focus on eliminating bullying, mental health awareness and youth empowerment.

Follow Caleb on Instagram and Twitter.

About Caleb Cares Foundation

Student Athlete and Philanthropist, Caleb Williams, has always believed deeply in helping the underdog. Through his foundation, he will dedicate energy and resources to focus on eliminating bullying, mental health awareness and youth empowerment. Through different initiatives, events and programs Caleb hopes to help the kids who are suffering because they don't fit in. Fitting in means you're not standing out. Greatness is formed in our differences. What makes you different today will propel you tomorrow.

To learn more, visit CalebCares.org and follow the foundation on Instagram.

