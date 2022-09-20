Streann leads the way in optimizing revenue for content creators

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of future content providers will hinge on creativity with hybrid business models, technical agility, and data-driven flexibility. With rapid changes in technology and increasingly demanding user expectations, a laser-sharp focus on the user is a key differentiator.

Hybrid business models enable media companies to substantially increase monetization methods within a single video service, creating compelling new ROI options. Advertising is now the most relevant monetization model, but not in isolation.

As Disney and Netflix launch ad-supported OTT platforms, customers have spoken. Subscription fatigue is real, and content creators must find creative monetization paths enabled by ad technology. Customers don't mind advertising, as long as it is relevant, short, non-intrusive, and in the right frequency.

Tackling the booming demand for ads in Connected TV's, Streann built the best white label platform to enable ad-supported business models, bringing content providers the technology they need to enable data-driven segmentation, better ROI, and non-intrusive ads to a whole new level with the help of AI.

Even though ad-supported models are essential, the success of content providers relies on additional monetization options, including sponsorships, paid content, and merchandise sales. And as we witness the boom of Web 3.0 features, media companies are adding NFTs, immersive commerce, and other innovative ways to bring revenue.

Streann empowers creators to be everywhere at once, providing live and other immersive experiences to engage with their audience. As the mobile streaming market continues to explode, consumer expectations are rising. Creators will need to be ready to meet this demand with quality content, hybrid business models, and dependable technology.

"At Streann, we believe that hybrid business models will be the next wave of the content industry. Our patent pending ad technology is a game changer. This transition is being led by the likes of Netflix and Disney but will be relevant to any kind of video provider. We are launching the industry's first product solution that can deliver the best set of features to optimize content monetization," commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.

About the company

Streann Media® is the world's most innovative and interactive content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create live streaming content and build next-generation Web 3.0 business models, with more than 150 proprietary features. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won several industry awards for its innovations and has millions of active users in 141 geographies. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

