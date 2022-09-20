Spirit of Children to Surpass $100 Million in Donations Raised for Child Life Departments at More Than 150 Pediatric Hospitals

Spirit Halloween guests ring the in-store cowbell where 100% of donations provide critical resources, support, and staffing to Child Life departments

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is synonymous with making magic, especially at Spirit Halloween retail locations, but it's what goes beyond a frightfully-fun animatronic or an inspiriting superhero costume that is truly magical. Since 2007, Spirit Halloween guests, vendors, and licensing partners have donated to Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation which supports Child Life programs at more than 150 children's hospitals throughout North America.

This is a big year for Spirit of Children, as it will surpass the $100 million milestone in total donations raised. To date, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation has raised $93 million dollars, with a record goal of $18 million in 2022.

At Spirit Halloween, donations to Spirit of Children are accompanied by the ringing of the iconic purple cowbell. This feel-good moment at checkout has become an annual highlight for guests and store associates alike. Guests are also encouraged to post a photo or video of themselves ringing the cowbell loudly and proudly using #SpiritOfChildren to help bring smiles to children's faces and awareness to critical Child Life programs.

"Our associates are the backbone of the impactful Spirit of Children efforts that have helped so many children and their families at our partner hospitals. Without their commitment to sharing our mission with guests, our vendors, and licensing partners, this milestone would not be possible," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "We remain committed to supporting Child Life Departments and the critical work they do to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families."

It's how the donations are used that makes the most difference. Spirit of Children partner hospitals support a wide range of activities and roles that otherwise may not happen, including:

Child Life Positions : Over 200 Child Life staff have been added through Spirit of Children funding while also providing extended hours for Child Life services

Establishing Therapy Programs: Partner hospitals have been able to establish nearly 70 therapy programs, which include sensory and educational equipment, as well as adaptive toys and medical teaching dolls

Letting Kids be Kids: Donations support a range of activities for children and their families including art, music, canine, and horticulture therapy programs

Keeping it Local: 100% of donations go directly to partner hospitals' Child Life Departments in the local community where the Spirit Halloween store is located

To learn more about Spirit of Children please visit a store near you or SpiritofChildren.com.

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its creation in 2007 Spirit of Children has raised more than $93 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to Child Life Services. For the 2022 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 150 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise a record $18 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

