SESAME NAMES DAVID DEANE CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Newly created role will drive transformative distribution and growth for Sesame's healthcare provider marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame , the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured and underserved Americans by directly connecting them to high-quality physicians at half the price, today named David Deane its first Chief Revenue Officer.

Deane will be responsible for opening new markets and channels for Sesame's unique cash-pay marketplace.

Reporting to founder and CEO David Goldhill, Deane will be responsible for opening new markets and channels for Sesame's unique cash-pay marketplace, including large employers and their workforces, health and welfare benefits brokers and other third-party distribution partners. Bringing over twenty years of high-growth healthcare development experience to Sesame, Deane's role will be inclusive of channel and category segmentation, sales and go-to-market strategy.

"David's broad background, from payers and employers to chronic care management and tech-driven healthcare is a perfect fit for Sesame," said Goldhill. "He understands our mission and how to drive scale with Sesame's radically new approach to healthcare."

Sesame's revolutionary model of connecting healthcare providers directly to patients has already achieved significant success in the direct-to-consumer market, allowing the uninsured and those struggling in high-deductible health plans (HDHP) a half-price option with the same high-quality providers. With hundreds of thousands of provider consultations already booked in the Sesame marketplace, yielding millions of dollars in consumer savings, the market is primed for high growth.

"Sesame is already helping so many Americans - from those without insurance, to family-owned businesses who can now offer their employees health benefits - and even national employers," said Deane. "I look forward to expanding Sesame's reach and value to patients and payers. We are just getting started!"

Previously, Deane scaled rapid go-to market performance as Head of Growth and Strategy for Doctor On Demand, Chief Commercial and Growth Officer for TurningPoint and Vori, and as GM and VP Sales for HMS. He is passionate about the underserved and using technology to bridge gaps in care.

ABOUT SESAME

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for Americans who are uninsured or otherwise priced out of everyday care. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard PhD in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, "How American Health Care Killed My Father." Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

