North American Specialty Laminations Expands to Roanoke, VA

OSSEO, WI, Sept. 20, 2022 -- North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") announces their new greenfield manufacturing and distribution location in Roanoke, Virginia.

North American Specialty Laminations Expand to Roanoke Virginia !

"In delivering on our vision to ensure service excellence across North America, we are pleased to announce our new 57,000 square foot facility in Roanoke, VA, that will be our production hub for profile lamination and fabrication capabilities to our door, window, cabinet, wall panel, fencing and moulding customers across the southeastern U.S. With our extensive analysis, we selected Virginia for its consistent pro-business stance, progressive supporting programs, and skilled workforce in the greater Roanoke area," states Doug Rende, CEO, NASL. Doug Pence will lead the Roanoke facility as General Manager and he brings over thirty years building materials production and general management experience with such companies as Ply Gem, Simonton, and Alcoa. "With his extensive knowledge of the industry; the lamination processes and the local labor pools, we look forward to Doug's experience and meaningful contributions in establishing this important new plant site," offered Zach Wiedenhoeft, President/COO, NASL.

As with all NASL locations, Roanoke team members will participate in our FACTOR Program which provides comprehensive, certified training and personal development programs for improved career and financial advancement opportunities. NASL is sponsored by Building Industry Partners ("BIP") the leading private equity firm focused on the U.S. building industry. BIP has made a commitment to elevate the employee value proposition at each its portfolio companies. As part of this commitment every NASL employee, including all Roanoke associates, participate in NASL's employee equity ownership program. Mai-Tal Kennedy, BIP's Director of HCM Transformation & Employee Ownership, shared, "We are committed to being the employer of choice, and we believe that businesses perform best when the interests of investors are aligned with the interests of employees. Virginia is a great state to do business, and we are proud to be opening a facility in Roanoke. NASL is grateful for our collaboration with the Virginia Department of Economic Development to assist in these efforts."

Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin, stated, "North American Specialty Laminations' decision to establish its Mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia." He continued, "Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth."- "NASL's expansion into the Roanoke region demonstrates the strength of the building industry sector here and confirms the growing market demand for building materials. NASL is a welcome addition to our manufacturing community," stated Jill Loope, Director Economic Development, Roanoke County.

About North American Specialty Laminations

North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") is a profile wrapping, and specialty fabrication manufacturing company serving the Window, Door, Cabinet, Furniture and Architectural Millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, WI and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions. NASL is a portfolio company of the Boston based private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners (BIP).

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners ("BIP") is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S.

Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or been first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry's middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment & business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry's greatest talent in building exceptional businesses, realizing their entrepreneurial visions, and increasing shared prosperity amongst its businesses' shareholders, management, and broader workforce.

