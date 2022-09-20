FIRST RESPONDERS Coming to Theaters For Two Nights ONLY - October 24 & 25

Film Shares Powerful Drama of Local Heroes' Struggle with PTSD

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our local heroes, our First Responders fearlessly run to danger on a daily basis. But when police, firefighters, and medical professionals are in need, who comes to their aid? FIRST RESPONDERS shines a light on these struggles and shares a message of hope and healing. The film premieres in theaters for a two-night-only event, October 24 and 25, through Fathom Events.

"We wanted to create a film that not only celebrates the bravery of our first responders, but also gives a very honest look at their struggles," shares Writer and Producer Rick Eldridge. "We hope the film can open up conversations that lead to healing, to strengthening marriages, and to enlightening the community at large about supporting our local heroes."

FIRST RESPONDERS celebrates the vitality of marriage and the bonds of friendship that carry firefighters, police, and EMTs through their challenges. This inspirational film shares the story of Karen Williams, a trauma therapist who has witnessed firsthand the special courage that shapes those who work in emergency services. But when her husband Mark, a career firefighter, returns from a life-changing blaze, and she discovers that a degree and years of counseling first responders has done little to prepare her for the challenge of helping her husband battle PTSD. Unable to see a path to save her marriage, Karen turns to God and celebrates the truth that through Him all things are possible. Perhaps no one knows this better than the brave men and women who provide emergency services: the ones we call "first responders."

The film is directed by Stephan Schultze (GOD'S COMPASS); written by Rick Eldridge (THE MULLIGAN), Jimmy Hager (WHEN WE LAST SPOKE), and Stephan Schultze; and stars Cameron Arnett (I STILL BELIEVE), Karen Boles (OVERCOMER), and Mari White (PREACHER'S KID). FIRST RESPONDERS was created in a partnership between Reelworks Studios and Liberty University's Cinematic Arts Program.

Fathom Events and Reelworks bring FIRST RESPONDERS to movie theaters nationwide on October 24 and 25 7:00 p.m. local time. Tickets are available today at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). For artwork/photos related to FIRST RESPONDERS, visit the Fathom Events Press page.

